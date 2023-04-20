close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to its generic medicine for high BP

Metoprolol tartrate tablets 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg had annual sales of USD 45.2 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT February 2023 data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic version of metoprolol tartrate tablets used to treat high blood pressure.

The approval granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for metoprolol tartrate tablets of strengths 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, it added.

Metoprolol is used with or without other medications to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), the company said, adding the medication is also used to treat chest pain (angina) and to improve survival after a heart attack.

Metoprolol tartrate tablets 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg had annual sales of USD 45.2 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT February 2023 data.

Also Read

India's 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3 of Calendar 2022: CMR report

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Dr Reddy's, Cipla, and Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Tablet PC market grows 22% in Jul-Sep quarter; Samsung leads: Report

HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs

Hybrid solar eclipse 2023: When, where and how to see rare celestial event

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India

India races to get rich before it gets old as population surpasses China's

Deadly heat bakes millions from China to India, raising blackout risks

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Federal agency USFDA Zydus Lifesciences

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon