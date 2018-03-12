Showing of 1-10 from 1927 result
-
2 minutes ago | Markets
Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
Benchmark indices gain 1.8%, most in 20 months
-
4 minutes ago | Current Affairs
SSC exam paper leak: Congress backs protesting students at Lodhi Road
Protests were held by its members in Lajpat Nagar, Piragadhi, Bardarpur Boarder, ITO and other areas against SSC paper leak 2018
-
4 minutes ago | Economy & Policy
Govt tables bill to streamline chit fund sector, hike foremen's commission
According to the Bill, concerns have been expressed by various stakeholders regarding challenges being faced by the chit business
-
5 minutes ago | Companies
SoftBank is looking to invade Wall Street turf
Rajeev Misra, a top Wall Street financial engineer who now heads the Vision Fund, will take charge of the larger company, to be based in London
-
11 minutes ago | International
Kathmandu plane crash: 50 dead, 22 injured, Oli assures probe; 10 updates
US Bangla passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed in Nepal, It was flying from Dhaka to Nepal
-
13 minutes ago | Companies
Novartis CEO Narasimhan sets up new leadership after four top exits
Narasimhan, who took over as CEO in February, is emphasising the role of digital technology in helping Novartis come up with winning new therapies
-
21 minutes ago | International
Shinzo Abe's government under fire as Japan scandal grips inner circle
Finance Minister Taro Aso apologized and said an internal investigation was ongoing as opposition lawmakers called for him to resign
-
21 minutes ago | Companies
Govt panel to suggest fewer creditor votes to pass insolvency plans
Homebuyers could also get 'creditor' status in cases of real estate firms
-
24 minutes ago | Companies
Exit of BDO resolution professionals to hit insolvency proceedings
BDO India said it was forced to seek legal intervention so that the resignations did not come in the way of the resolution process
-
25 minutes ago | International
'Jeff Bezoz might spend all his fortune on making space travel cheaper'
Frederik Paulsen, a Swedish pharmaceutical titan and pole explorer said in jest at Explorers Club gala
-
28 minutes ago | International
Turkey plane crash: 11 young women, including a Turkish heiress killed
The last videos posted to her account showed her and friends enjoying a concert by the British pop star Rita Ora at a popular Dubai nightclub
-
30 minutes ago | Technology
Honor 7X to get 'Face Unlock' feature via an over the air update
The 'Face Unlock' intelligent feature is usually available in flagship-level smartphones
-
32 minutes ago | Current Affairs
India-Pakistan relations hit new low; diplomats harassed & 10 developments
India and Pakistan have accused each other of stalking, harassing and intimidating their diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi, respectively
-
42 minutes ago | Companies
Fitch gives stable outlook for JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes
Company has shown interest in three assets keeping minority stake, ring-fencing itself from their liabilities
-
42 minutes ago | Current Affairs
Theni forest fire: 10 dead, 26 rescued; IAF search ops ends; 10 updates
Four helicopters of the Indian Air Force and their 10 commandos are involved in the rescue operation in Kurangani forest fire
-
44 minutes ago | Companies
Bharti Airtel to raise Rs 165 bn to refinance debt and pay for spectrum
The telecom major has a consolidated net debt to the tune of Rs 917.14 bn at the end of Dec 2017
-
44 minutes ago | Current Affairs
France's Macron enjoys boat ride on Ganga, rich heritage of Varanasi
Between Assi ghat and Dashwamedh ghat where the boat ride culminated, cultural troupes showcased glimpses of Varanasi's cultural heritage
-
46 minutes ago | International
US trading partners seek guidance on how to avoid Trump's metal tariffs
EU officials have said they wouldn't enter into trade negotiations in exchange for waivers from the import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium
-
48 minutes ago | Current Affairs
Accenture, BCG, Amazon top recruiters as IIM-A wraps up final placements
Accenture Strategy made 18 offers, followed by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Amazon with 14 each