4 minutes ago | Current Affairs SSC exam paper leak: Congress backs protesting students at Lodhi Road Protests were held by its members in Lajpat Nagar, Piragadhi, Bardarpur Boarder, ITO and other areas against SSC paper leak 2018

4 minutes ago | Economy & Policy Govt tables bill to streamline chit fund sector, hike foremen's commission According to the Bill, concerns have been expressed by various stakeholders regarding challenges being faced by the chit business

5 minutes ago | Companies SoftBank is looking to invade Wall Street turf Rajeev Misra, a top Wall Street financial engineer who now heads the Vision Fund, will take charge of the larger company, to be based in London

11 minutes ago | International Kathmandu plane crash: 50 dead, 22 injured, Oli assures probe; 10 updates US Bangla passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed in Nepal, It was flying from Dhaka to Nepal

13 minutes ago | Companies Novartis CEO Narasimhan sets up new leadership after four top exits Narasimhan, who took over as CEO in February, is emphasising the role of digital technology in helping Novartis come up with winning new therapies

21 minutes ago | International Shinzo Abe's government under fire as Japan scandal grips inner circle Finance Minister Taro Aso apologized and said an internal investigation was ongoing as opposition lawmakers called for him to resign

21 minutes ago | Companies Govt panel to suggest fewer creditor votes to pass insolvency plans Homebuyers could also get 'creditor' status in cases of real estate firms

24 minutes ago | Companies Exit of BDO resolution professionals to hit insolvency proceedings BDO India said it was forced to seek legal intervention so that the resignations did not come in the way of the resolution process

25 minutes ago | International 'Jeff Bezoz might spend all his fortune on making space travel cheaper' Frederik Paulsen, a Swedish pharmaceutical titan and pole explorer said in jest at Explorers Club gala

28 minutes ago | International Turkey plane crash: 11 young women, including a Turkish heiress killed The last videos posted to her account showed her and friends enjoying a concert by the British pop star Rita Ora at a popular Dubai nightclub

32 minutes ago | Current Affairs India-Pakistan relations hit new low; diplomats harassed & 10 developments India and Pakistan have accused each other of stalking, harassing and intimidating their diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi, respectively

42 minutes ago | Companies Fitch gives stable outlook for JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes Company has shown interest in three assets keeping minority stake, ring-fencing itself from their liabilities

42 minutes ago | Current Affairs Theni forest fire: 10 dead, 26 rescued; IAF search ops ends; 10 updates Four helicopters of the Indian Air Force and their 10 commandos are involved in the rescue operation in Kurangani forest fire

44 minutes ago | Companies Bharti Airtel to raise Rs 165 bn to refinance debt and pay for spectrum The telecom major has a consolidated net debt to the tune of Rs 917.14 bn at the end of Dec 2017

44 minutes ago | Current Affairs France's Macron enjoys boat ride on Ganga, rich heritage of Varanasi Between Assi ghat and Dashwamedh ghat where the boat ride culminated, cultural troupes showcased glimpses of Varanasi's cultural heritage

46 minutes ago | International US trading partners seek guidance on how to avoid Trump's metal tariffs EU officials have said they wouldn't enter into trade negotiations in exchange for waivers from the import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium