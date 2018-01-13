Does anyone know where star election strategist Prashant Kishor is?

-
Does anyone know where election strategist Prashant Kishor is? Kishor shot into fame after he managed Narendra Modi’s elections in Gujarat. Then, Kishor helped to stitch together the alliance between Nitish Kumar, Congress I and Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar where the alliance coasted to a spectacular victory in the assembly elections. After that he tried his ‘magic touch’ in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where Punjab worked but not UP. Now, reportedly, he has just one client: the YSR Congress led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
For Reddy, who is fighting a battle for survival in Andhra Pradesh, Kishor has coined the slogan Raavali Jagan, Kaavali Jagan (Come back Jagan, we desperately need you). There are no other clients. Interestingly, though the company has downsized drastically, ex-employees have only good things to say about Kishor.
