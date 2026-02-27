Budget reforms, capex allocation steps towards achieving Viksit Bharat: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said every reform and allocation in the Union Budget should be viewed as part of India’s long-term goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the first post-Budget webinar on ‘Technology, Reforms and Finance for Viksit Bharat’, Modi said: "Every reform, every allocation and every change should be seen as part of a long journey".

Focus on delivery and reforms

PM Modi said the Indian economy had shown "unprecedented resilience" over the past decade and had undertaken conviction-driven reforms. "Today the country is on a reform express," he said, adding that in order to maintain this pace, the country needs to focus not only on policy intent but also on delivery excellence.

"Reforms should be reviewed only on their impact on the ground. We should use artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and data analytics to increase transparency, speed and accountability, and also review impact using the grievance redressal system," PM Modi said.

Capex and infra focus

PM Modi said public capital expenditure (capex) had risen sharply through the years, with the focus on infrastructure growth. "Public capex allocation has increased from ₹2 trillion a decade back to over ₹12 trillion now," he noted. The Union Budget 2026-27 raises the capex to ₹12.2 trillion, up from ₹11.2 trillion budgeted for the current financial year (FY2025–26).

He added that the capex, along with the 'reform' policies, will create fresh opportunities for Indians.

"Policies that expand infrastructure, make access to credit easier, enhance ease of doing business, improve transparency in governance, and make citizens’ lives simpler create new opportunities. The Budget includes decisions linked to these objectives, which provide stability and strength to the economy,” he said.

He also said that the Budget aims to make the system more predictable and investor-friendly.