Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget reforms, capex allocation steps towards achieving Viksit Bharat: PM

Budget reforms, capex allocation steps towards achieving Viksit Bharat: PM

In a post-Budget webinar, PM Modi said the government has sharply increased capital expenditure over the past decade, focusing on infrastructure growth and the creation of new opportunities

Modi

PM Modi said the Indian economy had shown "unprecedented resilience" over the past decade and had undertaken conviction-driven reforms.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:37 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said every reform and allocation in the Union Budget should be viewed as part of India’s long-term goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
 
Addressing the first post-Budget webinar on ‘Technology, Reforms and Finance for Viksit Bharat’, Modi said: "Every reform, every allocation and every change should be seen as part of a long journey".
 

Focus on delivery and reforms

PM Modi said the Indian economy had shown "unprecedented resilience" over the past decade and had undertaken conviction-driven reforms. "Today the country is on a reform express," he said, adding that in order to maintain this pace, the country needs to focus not only on policy intent but also on delivery excellence.
 
 
"Reforms should be reviewed only on their impact on the ground. We should use artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and data analytics to increase transparency, speed and accountability, and also review impact using the grievance redressal system," PM Modi said.
 

Capex and infra focus

PM Modi said public capital expenditure (capex) had risen sharply through the years, with the focus on infrastructure growth. "Public capex allocation has increased from ₹2 trillion a decade back to over ₹12 trillion now," he noted. The Union Budget 2026-27 raises the capex to ₹12.2 trillion, up from ₹11.2 trillion budgeted for the current financial year (FY2025–26).

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: Delhi court closes CBI case against Kejriwal, 22 others

Self-care myths

Spa days, supplements, productivity: Doctors bust 15 common self-care myths

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Green Card holders: 6 new US rules tighten checks and benefits access

flight, British Airways, aeroplane

No fee for air ticket cancellation within 48 hours: Know about new rules

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Kabul, Kandahar hit as Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghanistan

 
He added that the capex, along with the 'reform' policies, will create fresh opportunities for Indians.
 
"Policies that expand infrastructure, make access to credit easier, enhance ease of doing business, improve transparency in governance, and make citizens’ lives simpler create new opportunities. The Budget includes decisions linked to these objectives, which provide stability and strength to the economy,” he said.
 
He also said that the Budget aims to make the system more predictable and investor-friendly.

More From This Section

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building

BMC presents ₹80,952.56 cr budget for 2026-27, up 8.7% from current fiscal

After a string of layoffs, startups in India this year are expected to step up hiring by more than 10 per cent over last year, according to human resource platforms.

Uttar Pradesh govt launches new scheme to empower rural women entreprenuerspremium

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026

Madhya Pradesh's ₹4.38-trn Budget focuses on farmers and women's welfare

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026

MP Budget 2026-27 sets ₹4.38 trillion outlay, big push for women

farmers, agriculture

Tamil Nadu earmarks ₹47,248 crore for Agriculture in interim FY27 Budget

Topics : Narendra Modi Budget 2026 Capex spending in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict