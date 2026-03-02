Monday, March 02, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Haryana CM presents ₹2.23 tn budget for FY27, announces capex of ₹28,205 cr

Haryana CM presents ₹2.23 tn budget for FY27, announces capex of ₹28,205 cr

CM Saini said the World Bank has approved ₹2,716 crore of financial assistance for the 'Haryana Clean Air Project'

Nayab Saini

Saini said his government has fulfilled 60 out of 217 promises made in his party's poll manifesto (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:49 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2026-27 with an outlay of ₹2.23 lakh crore, up 10.28 per cent from the revised allocation of ₹2.028 trillion in the current fiscal.

Presenting the budget in the state assembly here, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, said 5,000 suggestions were received from various quarters, and these have been incorporated in the budget.

Saini said his government has fulfilled 60 out of 217 promises made in his party's poll manifesto.

Sharing details of the budget proposals, the chief minister announced a capital expenditure of ₹28,205 crore for 2026-27, which is 12.6 per cent of the total allocation.

 

He further said the World Bank has approved ₹2,716 crore of financial assistance for the 'Haryana Clean Air Project'.

Also Read

IDFC FIRST Bank

Haryana govt employee arrested in ₹590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud case

Modi

Budget reforms, capex allocation steps towards achieving Viksit Bharat: PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

BS Manthan: Sitharaman flags fund utilisation gap, cautious on China FDIs

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Haryana authorities arrest 4 people in ₹590 cr IDFC First Bank fraud case

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank fraud case: FIR registered, Haryana ACB begins probe

Among new proposals, the budget has proposed setting up a 'Haryana Agri Discom' - a third power distribution company that would provide electricity to all 5,084 agricultural feeders and 7.12 lakh agriculture consumers across the state.

This will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to every farm, he said.

The chief minister also proposed the setting up of the Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund with a provision of ₹100 crore.

This is expected to accelerate investments in zero-emission vehicles, renewable energy, energy efficiency, water conservation, urban greening, climate-resilient agriculture and nature-based solutions in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

West Asia crisis: Akasa Air extends suspension of Gulf flights till March 3

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

3 banks, 6 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats; security checks underway

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu launches four women-centric welfare schemes in Delhi

International flights

West Asia conflict: 20 international flights cancelled from Kolkata airport

Fire, Nagpur Fire, Firefighters, Logistics Park fire

Nagpur factory blast: Nine directors of explosives company arrested

Topics : Budget 2026 Haryana Haryana Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidaySuzlon Share PriceMWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamKuwait US Embassy in FirePersonal Finance