BMC presents ₹80,952.56 cr budget for 2026-27, up 8.7% from current fiscal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday proposed a budget outlay of ₹80,952.56 crore for the financial year 2026-27, marking an 8.77 per cent increase over the 2025-26 budget estimate of ₹74,427.41 crore.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani tabled the budget in the country's richest civic body, with the capital expenditure pegged at ₹48,164.28 crore, reflecting a rise of about 11.59 per cent over the revised estimate of ₹39,159.51 crore for 2025-26.

The capital outlay in 2025-26 was originally estimated at ₹43,162.23 crore, but was subsequently revised downward.

Revenue expenditure for 2026-27 is proposed at ₹32,698.44 crore, about 15.71 per cent higher than the revised estimate of ₹28,257.91 crore for 2025-26. The revenue expenditure for the current fiscal was initially estimated at ₹31,204.53 crore but later reduced by ₹2,946.62 crore following expenditure rationalisation measures.

The estimated revenue income for 2026-27 stands at ₹51,510.94 crore, 19.35 per cent higher than the previous budget estimate of ₹43,159.40 crore. The 2025-26 revenue income estimate was later revised upward to ₹46,778.12 crore, an increase of 8.38 per cent.

Property tax revenue, one of the BMC's key income sources, is projected at ₹7,000 crore for 2026-27, compared to the revised estimate of ₹6,200 crore for 2025-26. The original estimate for property tax in 2025-26 was ₹5,200 crore.

As per data till January 31, 2026, the civic body has incurred revenue expenditure of ₹19,001.88 crore, which is 67.24 per cent of the revised estimate for the current fiscal, while the capital expenditure stood at ₹22,425.16 crore during the same period.