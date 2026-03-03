Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / PM urges industry to boost investment, prioritise R&D, quality to tap FTAs

PM urges industry to boost investment, prioritise R&D, quality to tap FTAs

Stressing that India has entered into free trade agreements with numerous countries, PM Modi said, these agreements have opened up a wide range of opportunities for the country

Modi, Narendra Modi

Today, the world is seeking reliable and resilient manufacturing partners, he said, adding that India has a strong opportunity to fulfil this role (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 1:00 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged industry leaders to step up investments, embrace emerging technologies and prioritise research to help India Inc fully leverage the vast opportunities offered by free trade agreements with various nations.

"The days of cutting corners in research are over. We must now make substantial investments in research and development and ensure that our products meet global quality standards. Now we have got opportunities to move forward, so we should have only one mantra - Quality, Quality, Quality," he said while addressing a second webinar on Budget 2026-27.

Stressing that India has entered into free trade agreements with numerous countries, he said, these agreements have opened up a wide range of opportunities for the country.

 

"In such a situation, he said, "our responsibility is that we should never compromise on quality."  Today, the world is seeking reliable and resilient manufacturing partners, he said, adding that India has a strong opportunity to fulfil this role.

"Our direction is clear. Our resolve is clear. Build more, produce more, connect more, and now the need is to export more," he said.

Also Read

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi sets global benchmark of 30 million subscribers on YouTube

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

India, Canada seal FTA talk terms; eye $50 billion trade by 2030

Modi

PM Narendra Modi thanks top West Asian leaders for safety of Indians

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM inaugurates ₹3,600 cr Powergrid projects to boost Rajasthan solar flow

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince and Bahrain King, condemns attacks

Pointing out that a significant transformation is currently underway in the global economy, he said that markets are no longer focused solely on cost; sustainability has become an equally important consideration.

"The Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Mission is a key initiative driving this shift. Incorporating sustainability into core business strategies is now essential. Industries that invest early in clean technologies will gain better access to emerging markets in the years ahead," he said.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure and logistics, he said, they serve as fundamental pillars of our growth strategy.

This year's budget proposes a record level of capital expenditure to support these priorities, he said.

As India emerges as a beacon of hope for the world thanks to its robust economy, and as global supply chains undergo transformation, the prime minister said, rapid economic development has become the cornerstone for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jewellery, Indian consumers, consumer, shopping

West Asia conflict disrupts jewellery trade, Surat exporters raise concerns

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that internet platforms pay fair revenue share to news organisations (Photo: PTI)

India trained 85,000 engineers in 4 years under Semicon 2.0: Vaishnaw

Maharatna companies corporate governance, Navratna companies governance survey, Excellence Enablers Corporate Governance Survey, independent directors PSU, women directors on boards India, SEBI LODR compliance, Companies Act 2013 independent director

Marquee PSUs slipping on corporate governance standards, says survey

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

Amid Hormuz closure, Indian refiners look at other crude oil sourcespremium

steel wire, wire

Japan, South Korea flag regulatory hurdles for their steel firms in India

Topics : Narendra Modi Budget 2026 FTA India Inc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air