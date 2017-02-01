3 reasons why the Sensex rallied 486 points on Budget 2017 day

gave a thumbs up to the proposals by finance minister Arun Jaitley, with the S&P BSE and the Nifty50 indices settling nearly 1.8% higher each at 28,142 and 8,716 levels respectively. This is the first time since October 25 that the Nifty50 index has closed above 8,700 levels.

Broader markets, too, rallied in tandem. The BSE Mid-cap and BSE Small-cap indices closed 1.7% higher each.

"The government had a tough call of treading very carefully between the need for stimulating demand in a weak economic environment after demonetization and continuing on the path of fiscal consolidation. It needs to be complemented for bringing in greater transparency in political funding and relaxing the domestic transfer pricing rules. It has allocated higher sums for farmers, rural population, youth, poor and underprivileged, etc, which will have a ripple effect on the formal economy with a lag,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.

Here are three reasons why the rallied 486 points post the proposals were unveiled:

Budget skips changes to tax treatment of capital gains on shares: Contrary to market expectation that the finance minister Arun Jaitley could recast the tax treatment of shares, the budget has left the long term capital gains (LTCG) and the securities transaction tax (STT) steady. Although the Finance Minister allayed investor's concerns as regards LTCG tax, analysts expected that the holding period of equities could be changed from one year to two.

"We feel a slew of measures to boost consumption and no change in the LTCG has gone down well with the markets. Put together, things look favourable for here on but we advise to maintain positive yet cautious approach, considering the overbought market conditions," said Jayant Manglik, President – Retail Distribution at Religare Securities.

Fiscal prudence: The also cheered the fiscal deficit target of 3.2% for FY18. This came in-line with expectation of 3% - 3.5%. Overall, the government’s decision to stick to fiscal consolidation – despite the growth hit caused by and the upcoming state elections – is a positive signal, analysts say.

"The government stuck to its path of fiscal consolidation, targeting its fiscal deficit at 3.2% of GDP in FY18 (year ending March 2018) from 3.5% in FY17. This is marginally better than consensus expectations (3.3%), but slightly higher than our estimate (3.0%). The middle path balances the need for higher public spending with the medium-term need for continued prudence," said Sonal Varma, executive director and India Economist at in a post Budget note.



"FM's fourth Budget, has put India back on the shopping list of FIIs. By restraining the fiscal deficit to 3.2% and promising to prune it down to 3% in the next year, FM has delivered on Fiscal prudence. All this has come about amidst 25% hike in government spending and a 19% reduction on Government borrowing. This also increase chances of a rate cut," adds Relli of HDFC Securities.

Focus on spending: Continuing with its earlier stance of increasing spend, maintained its focus on the sector, besides focusing on the agri sector and rural India. In a pre-budget note, JP Morgan had expected an increase in spending in priority areas such as roads, railways, power and housing, to provide some impetus to the economy impacted by demonetisation.

The sector, which was the hardest hit by demonetisation, will be one of the major beneficiaries of this budget, experts say.

"The permission to complete Affordable Housing Projects in five years instead of three years to qualify for Tax exemption in 80IB is a relief. The relief in capital gains tax on properties announced in the Budget is a welcome step as it would help enhance investment as well as demand in sector," says R K Arora, chairman, Supertech Ltd.

"Changes in the taxation aspect of JDA (Joint Development Agreement) will encourage more land owners to partner with developers that will effectively bring down the cost of construction.

Focus on new roads, improvement of existing roads and providing coastal connectivity will again boost development within the sector,” adds Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, India.