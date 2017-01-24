TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Budget 2017 Wishlist: Expectations from the telecom sector

Total mobile services market revenue in India is expected to touch $37 billion in 2017

New Delhi 

Industry size: Total mobile services market revenue in India is expected to touch $37 billion in 2017

Employment figure: About 4 million of direct and indirect employment in India 

Mobile industry contribution to GDP: About 6.5% to India’s GDP in 2015

Key issues or areas of concern for each sector

  • On sale of recharge coupons/ pre-paid starter packs, the revenue on talk-time need to be deferred for tax purposes over the period of usage

  • IRU rights acquired, being in the nature of commercial rights, fall within the definition of “intangibles” and, therefore, should be eligible for depreciation for tax purposes. This aspect should be clarified without further delay to end related litigation

Industry asks

  • Clarification on treatment of distributor margins discount given by telecom operators and TDS rate on it to be minimised
  • Under the proposed GST regime, telcos will have significantly higher compliance costs due to multiple-state registrations. This additional burden on the sector should be minimised
PwC


rajan

