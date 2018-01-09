The middle class can hope for a big relief in 2018-19 Budget, which will also be the last regular of the NDA government, as the finance ministry is contemplating to hike personal exemption limit and tweak the slabs, according to sources.



The proposal before the ministry is to hike the exemption limit from the existing Rs 250,000 per annum to at least Rs 300,000 if not Rs 500,000, they said.



Besides, the tinkering of slab is also being actively considered by the ministry to give substantial relief to middle-income group, especially the salaried class, to help them tide over the impact of retail inflation, which has started inching up.



In the last Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left the slabs unchanged but gave marginal relief to small payer by reducing the rate from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for individuals having an annual income between Rs 250,000-500,000.



In the next to be unveiled on February 1, the government could lower rate by 10 per cent on income between Rs 500,000- one million, levy 20 per cent rate for income between Rs one-two million and 30 per cent for income beyond Rs two million.



"Considering the steep rise in cost of living due to inflation, it is suggested that basic limit for exemption and other income slabs should be enhanced to give benefit to the low-income group. The income trigger for peak rate in other countries is significantly higher," industry chamber CII said in its pre- memorandum to the finance ministry.



Although the industry chambers want the government to reduce peak slab to 25 per cent, it is unlikely that the ministry will agree to that due to pressure on fiscal deficit.



The subdued indirect collection the following rollout of Goods and Services from July 1 last year has put pressure on the fiscal deficit, which has been pegged at 3.2 per cent of the GDP for 2017-18.



The government recently raised borrowing target by additional Rs 50,000 crore for the current fiscal to meet the shortfall.



According to industry body Ficci, there is a likelihood that effects may linger on for some more months and hence there is a need to further boost demand and therefore, the government should consider revision of income slabs, by raising the income level on which peak rate would trigger.



"This would improve purchasing power and create additional demand. For individual taxpayers, 30 per cent rate should be applicable only if the income is above Rs two million. Additionally, interest rates should be lowered to enable affordable finance for conducting business operation and expansion," it said.



Among other things, chambers have suggested reintroduction of the standard deduction for salaried employees to at least Rs 1 lakh to ease the burden of them and keeping in mind the rate of inflation and purchasing power of the salaried individual, which is dependent on salary available for disbursement.



Standard deduction, which was available to the salaried individuals on their taxable income, was abolished with effect from the assessment year 2006-07.

