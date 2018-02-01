Budget 2018: FM Arun Jaitley full speech on Union budget, fiscal deficit at 3.5%

-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Union Budget for the year on the floor of the House on Thursday. In his Budget speech, he said he did not change the personal income-tax slabs. The long-term capital gains would be taxed at 10 per cent for investment over Rs 100,000. Here is a snapshot of the full speech of the finance minister.
Madam Speaker,
I rise to present the Budget for 2018-19.
Madam, four years ago, we pledged to the people of India to give this nation an honest, clean and transparent Government. We promised a leadership capable of taking difficult decisions and restoring strong performance of Indian economy. We promised to reduce poverty, expedite infrastructure creation and build a strong, confident and a New India. When our Government took over, India was considered a part of fragile 5; a nation suffering from policy paralysis and corruption. We have decisively reversed this. The Government, led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has successfully implemented a series of fundamental structural reforms. With the result, India stands out among the fastest growing economies of the world.
