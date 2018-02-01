You are here: Home » Budget » News » Government

Budget 2018 Finance Bill full text: No change in I-T slabs; MSMEs get boost
Business Standard

Budget 2018: FM Arun Jaitley full speech on Union budget, fiscal deficit at 3.5%

Finance Minister Arun Jailtey laid the plan for the coming year. He said that there would be no changes in income-tax brackets

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

FM Arun Jaitley presenting the budget 2018 in the Parliament
FM Arun Jaitley presenting the budget in the Parliament

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Union Budget for the year on the floor of the House on Thursday. In his Budget speech, he said he did not change the personal income-tax slabs. The long-term capital gains would be taxed at 10 per cent for investment over Rs 100,000. Here is a snapshot of the full speech of the finance minister.

Madam Speaker,

I rise to present the Budget for 2018-19.

Madam, four years ago, we pledged to the people of India to give this nation an honest, clean and transparent Government. We promised a leadership capable of taking difficult decisions and restoring strong performance of Indian economy. We promised to reduce poverty, expedite infrastructure creation and build a strong, confident and a New India. When our Government took over, India was considered a part of fragile 5; a nation suffering from policy paralysis and corruption. We have decisively reversed this. The Government, led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has successfully implemented a series of fundamental structural reforms. With the result, India stands out among the fastest growing economies of the world.

To read and download the full text of the Budget Speech, Click here.
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements