Budget 2018: Incentives likely for employers who hire women workers

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to announce a slew of benefits to boost employment, particularly for women, in the Union Budget to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Government sources said the Union Budget may announce a reduced rate of contribution towards schemes for women workers administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A reduced rate of contribution for women workers may range between 6 and 10 per cent, as its own share towards provident fund schemes, official sources said. “The Union Budget will announce a slew of ...