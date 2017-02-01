Budget relief to middle class, 5% income tax for Rs 2.5-5 lakh earners
However, earners in between Rs 50 lakh and Rs one crore will have to pay 10% surcharge
Indivjal Dhasmana |
http://mybs.in/2UTJhSe
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Plan now with just Rs.3000 p.m. Know more
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?