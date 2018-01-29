You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Economic Survey 2017-18 to be out today: How accurate were past editions?
Budget session LIVE: Triple Talaq Bill, poor farmers top agenda, says Modi

Economic Survey 2018 is a flagship annual document of the Finance Ministry that reviews the overall state of the economy

Economic Survey released by govt
The Economic Survey, 2016-17:   The 2016-17 survey segregated the time of presenting volume one and volume two. Volume one was presented in February, after the government announced demonetisation in October 2016. Volume two was presented in August, a month after the GST was introduced.

Budget 2018 session LIVE updates: The Economic Survey will be released today. It marks that start of the Budget session of Parliament. The Economic Survey 2018 will be read out by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, as a precursor to the Budget 2018-19, to be announced on Thursday. In view of this, Finance Ministry's Chief Economic Adviser, Arvind Subramanian started a web page wherein he has shared some details on the Survey.

What is Economic Survey?

It is a flagship annual document of the Finance Ministry. It reviews the overall state of the economy in the last 12 months. In August last year, however, the government for the first time presented a mid-term economic survey.

