Budget session LIVE: Triple Talaq Bill, poor farmers top agenda, says Modi

Triple Talaq Modi says, hope Triple Talaq bill is passed PM Modi seeks Opposition's cooperation He said that the government's focus will be on poor farmers in this Budget session. PM speaks ahead of the Budget session Ahead of the Budget session Prime Minister Narnedra Modi said, "hopeful the Budget session will further our growth" The Budget Session will begin at 11 am with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament Apart from the Budget, several other crucial bills are on the agenda for this session, including Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 The Economic Survey, 2016-17: The 2016-17 survey segregated the time of presenting volume one and volume two. Volume one was presented in February, after the government announced demonetisation in October 2016. Volume two was presented in August, a month after the GST was introduced.
