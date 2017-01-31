India must harness low skilled mfg in apparel, leather sectors: Eco Survey

Harnessing low skilled manufacturing in sectors like and hold the key to labour absorption and growing trade for India, the has said.

While pointing out that India is well positioned to take advantage of China's deteriorating competitiveness because of higher wage costs, the survey noted that this was not happening.

"The space vacated by is fast being taken over by Bangladesh and Vietnam in case of apparels; Vietnam and Indonesia in case of and footwear" the survey noted. It also said that Indian and firms are relocating to Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar, and even Ethiopia.

India's garment exports had been facing problem of stagnation since last year, due to depressed market conditions in the major markets like USA and EU.

While competing nations Bangladesh and have been blamed for aggressively edging out Indian exporters from traditional markets like Europe, industry insiders have also blamed recurring structural issues such as lesser availability of cotton in the last two years.

India has exported goods worth $10.96 billion during the April-Nov 2016 period. According to the Exports Promotion Council, the garment sector alone accounted for more than 47 per cent share in all textile goods exports from India to world.

In the last financial year 2015-16, India's garment exports were to the tune of $16.9 billion. On the other hand, the 6,000-crore package announced by the government for the textile industry back in July, 2016 and notified in September, is now expected to bear results much later than earlier expected.

Textile ministry officials have also said there was no timeline for when the package was expected to deliver results. While the survey bets on government policy in the sector it has also called for further action such as negotiation of more free trade agreements (FTA).

In this regard, any FTA with European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) would have to consider the sectors as a priority basis. "Based on recent inhouse analysis in 2016, it is estimated that an FTA with the EU and UK can lead to 1,08,029, 23,156, and 14,347 additional direct jobs per annum in the apparel, and footwear sectors respectively" the survey said.

It also said the government is taking very seriously the impact of Indian exporters being disadvantaged in foreign markets.

On the other hand, the sector is well poised to take off on the back of domestic consumption, which was $12 billion in 2015-16. According to government estimates, the industry was $17.85 billion in size in the same period with exports accounting for $5.85 billion.

However the survey also notes the comprehensive challenges such as poor logistics, burdensome labour regulations and distorting tariff policies. Interestingly, it says that labor costs, that are India's source of comparative advantage in this sector, also seem not to work in its favor.

This has to do with regulations on minimum overtime pay as well as onerous mandatory contributions that has been compared to 'de facto' taxes for low paid workers, it said.

Eom

*****************