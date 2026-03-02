Total lunar eclipse 2026: Date, time and when, where to watch in India

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date, Time: Skywatchers across India are set for a spectacular celestial display in 2026, as a total lunar eclipse — popularly known as a Blood Moon — will grace the night sky on March 3. During the rare event, the Earth will move directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface and bathing it in a striking reddish glow.

This will be the first total lunar eclipse of the year, and many areas will be able to view the Moon turning red soon after moonrise, even if India might not be able to witness the entire spectacle.

What is the total lunar eclipse?

When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, it blocks the Sun's direct light and casts a shadow on the Moon, resulting in a total lunar eclipse.

Because sunlight bends through Earth's atmosphere before striking the lunar surface, the Moon frequently appears reddish during totality. This phenomenon is known to astronomers as a "Blood Moon."

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date and Full Timings (March 3, 2026)

· Commencement of Penumbral Eclipse: 2:14 PM

· Commencement of Partial Eclipse: 3:30 PM

· Total Eclipse starts: 4:58 PM

· Maximum Eclipse: 5:25 PM

· Conclusion of Total Eclipse: 5:32 PM

· Partial Eclipse finishes: 6:47 PM

· Penumbral Eclipse finishes: 7:53 PM.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it be seen in India?

Northeast India – Best Visibility

In these areas, the Moon may show up deep red as it rises.

· Guwahati – 5:45 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise

· Dibrugarh – 5:40 PM: Deep totality visible

· Itanagar – 5:35 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise

· Shillong – 5:44 PM: Blood Moon visible

Eastern India

· Kolkata – 6:00 PM: Late total or partial phase

· Bhubaneswar – 6:05 PM: Partial eclipse

· Patna – 6:12 PM: Partial eclipse.

National capital of India, North & Central India (In these cities, totality may end before the Moon rises)

· New Delhi – 6:26 PM: Ending partial phase

· Jaipur – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse

· Lucknow – 6:18 PM: Partial eclipse

· Bhopal – 6:24 PM: Partial eclipse.

Western India

· Mumbai – 6:30 PM: Late partial phase

· Ahmedabad – 6:35 PM: Brief partial

· Pune – 6:32 PM: Final phase.

Southern India

· Chennai – 6:15 PM: Partial eclipse

· Bengaluru – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse

· Hyderabad – 6:22 PM: Partial eclipse

· Thiruvananthapuram – 6:23 PM: Partial eclipse.

Is a lunar eclipse safe to watch with the naked eye?

Yes, it is absolutely safe to observe a lunar eclipse with the naked eye, as opposed to a solar eclipse. To enjoy the Blood Moon, safety glasses are not necessary. Binoculars or a small telescope might improve the view if you are looking for greater detail.