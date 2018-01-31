-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Scientists discover 'super-Earth' that may host water and 15 other planets
The team led by Teruyuki Hirano of Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan validated 15 exoplanets orbiting red dwarf systems
March 12, 2018, Monday
Now, Google AI helps NASA discover a new solar system with 8 planets
The discovery came after Shallue and Andrew Vanderburg at Google AI trained a computer to learn how to identify exoplanets in the ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
With Trump's fund boost, NASA reveals plans for future missions to moon
NASA said it plans to enlist a series of commercial robotic landers and rockets to meet lunar payload delivery and service needs
March 08, 2018, Thursday
YouTube tutorials make people overconfident of their skills, says research
Repeated viewing may lead people to an inflated sense of competence
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Moon to get first 4G network coverage next year through Vodafone
Mission to the moon is due to launch in 2019 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
February 22, 2018, Thursday
In an era of 'smart', sometimes dumb is better
Here's why the most mundane devices can accomplish simple tasks
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
AI flip side: Hackers can make driverless cars crash, use drones as weapons
Researchers said the malicious use of AI poses imminent threats to digital, physical and political security
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
India test fires ballistic missile Agni II off Odisha's Balasore district
The trial was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Indian Army as part of its user training exercise
February 19, 2018, Monday
Isro plans to launch AstroSat-2: What it means for Indian space mission
Astrosat observes universe through optical, ultraviolet, low and high energy X-ray components of electromagnetic spectrum
February 19, 2018, Monday
SpaceX's Falcon 9 carrying broadband satellite to be launched on Feb 21
SpaceX successfully launched Falcon Heavy rocket into space on February 6
February 16, 2018, Friday
NASA scientists discover nearly 100 new planets beyond solar system
Today some 3,600 exoplanets have been found, ranging from rocky Earth-sized planets to large gas giants like Jupiter
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Scientists unearth hope for new antibiotics
The new compounds appear to interfere with the ability of infectious bacteria to build cell walls
February 12, 2018, Monday
IIT-M develops algorithm for first Indian wearable health monitoring device
Vital signs such as pulse rate, blood pressure recorded on this device are accessible to health care providers
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Nasa prepares to launch Plan B if commercial space taxis do not take off
Weighs option to use its own test flights to ferry staff to international space station
February 09, 2018, Friday
NASA spacecraft captures images 6.12 billion kms from Earth
New Horizons is just the fifth spacecraft to speed beyond the outer planets, so many of its activities set distance records, NASA ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
India test-fires Prithvi-II missile off Odisha; can carry 500-kg warhead
The missile has already been inducted into the armed forces
February 05, 2018, Monday
Focused on 5 launches in 5 months, our hands are full: ISRO chief Sivan
India currently has a fleet of 45 orbiting satellites and the space agency chief said the demand is for a similar number of ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Absolutely stunning! Gazers awestruck with 3-in-1 blue, blood & super moon
Moon-gazers gathered in planetariums in Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and elsewhere for a guided observation of the rare treat
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Skywatchers relish 'Super Blue Blood Moon': Watch Nasa's live stream
Hundreds of people, including young children and older adults, turned up at Delhi's India Gate to view the event
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
See super blue blood moon tonight: What makes it moon look full and why
There will be a full moon, a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon - all at the same time
