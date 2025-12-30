Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 180 flights cancelled as dense fog hits North India; delays continue

Over 180 flights cancelled as dense fog hits North India; delays continue

Dense fog has hit flight operations across North India, forcing over 180 cancellations and widespread delays, with Delhi airport seeing cancellations and diversions during low visibility

Diwali 2017 pics: Air pollution chokes Delhiites, dense fog clouds vision

Smog covers New Delhi. (File Photo: PTI)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dense fog continued to disrupt flight operations across Northern India this month, with over 180 flights cancelled in the region and hundreds more delayed on Tuesday, industry sources said. About 200 flights were cancelled on Monday due to dense fog.

How severe was the disruption at Delhi airport?

At Delhi airport, about 118 flights were cancelled and at least 16 flights diverted due to bad weather by 9:35 am on Monday.
 
“Due to low visibility, 58 departures and 60 arrivals have been cancelled at the Delhi airport between 12 am and 9:35 am on Monday,” a source said.
 
The Delhi airport handles around 1,360 flights a day.
 

What did airlines say about cancellations and schedules?

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, said on its website that 72 flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions across northern India. The airline cancelled 13 flights, which were scheduled for Wednesday, on Tuesday itself due to bad weather.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Punjab govt's move against VB-G RAM G Act unconstitutional: Shivraj Chouhan

Students take part in an online assessment session during a college recruitment event at the GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management in Greater Noida

Govt in talks on lateral entry requirements and future impact: DoPT

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

UP SIR schedule revised: Draft electoral roll on Jan 6, final on Mar 6

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Parliamentary panel urges inter-ministry coordination on critical minerals

Delhi Police

Delhi Police crack cyber fraud racket using fake stock app; two held

 
Currently, overall 3,320 domestic flights operate daily within India, while around 1,315 international flights operate to and from the country, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

What are DGCA’s winter fog procedures, and what do CAT-III systems allow?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated December 10 to February 10 as the winter fog season for aviation operations this financial year.
 
During this period, airlines are required to follow the regulator’s low-visibility (CAT-IIIB) operating procedures, which include deploying aircraft equipped for such conditions and ensuring that only pilots certified for low-visibility landings are rostered.
 
Category-III systems allow aircraft to operate during dense fog by using advanced landing guidance technology. Within this framework, a Category-III-A approach permits landings when runway visual range is as low as 200 metres, while the more advanced Category-III-B capability enables landings even when visibility drops below 50 metres.
 

More From This Section

train, indigo crisis, travelling

Railways to offer 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne app

Modi, Narendra Modi

2025 a year of 'pathbreaking reforms' across sectors, says PM Modi

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water

One dead, over 30 fall ill in Indore amid suspected water contamination

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 2: Official

SC, Supreme Court

PIL moved in SC over racial discrimination, attacks on Northeast citizens

Topics : India News fog delays flights Fog disrupts flights Delhi airport Dense fog National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon