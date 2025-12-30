Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Datanomics: At 80%, Delhi's forests most degraded among Aravallis

Datanomics: At 80%, Delhi's forests most degraded among Aravallis

Supreme Court pauses its Aravalli ruling as new impact studies loom, while fresh data shows Delhi faces the steepest forest degradation in the fragile range

Delhi’s forests most degraded among Aravallis
Delhi’s forests most degraded among Aravallis

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday led a three-judge Bench to keep an earlier SC judgment dated November 20 on Aravalli in abeyance. Citing the requirement of more clarification, the Bench ordered an expert committee to conduct a fresh environmental impact study. Delhi records the worst forest degradation among the four states covering the Aravalli range at 79.3 per cent, despite having the smallest degraded area of 9,591 hectares.  

Forest areas in the Aravalli range the most degraded

Delhi records the highest forest degradation, followed by Haryana & Gujarat 
 

Highest share of Aravalli forest in Raj

With 85.71%, Rajasthan accounts for the highest share of recorded forest area in the Aravalli range 

60% of Aravalli districts are below 400 m elevation

Over 60 per cent of the 34 Aravalli districts across four states lie below 400 metres elevation 
 
Topics : Chief Justice of India Supreme Court Aravalli hills rajasthan forest land
