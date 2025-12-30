Datanomics: At 80%, Delhi's forests most degraded among Aravallis

Forest areas in the Aravalli range the most degraded

Delhi records the highest forest degradation, followed by Haryana & Gujarat

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday led a three-judge Bench to keep an earlier SC judgment dated November 20 on Aravalli in abeyance. Citing the requirement of more clarification, the Bench ordered an expert committee to conduct a fresh environmental impact study. Delhi records the worst forest degradation among the four states covering the Aravalli range at 79.3 per cent, despite having the smallest degraded area of 9,591 hectares.