JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets » BS Fund Manager
Powered By  

  • Image1

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Meet the Business Standard Fund Managers of the Year

    The winners were decided by a distinguished jury led by G N Bajpai, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
  • The disruptive power of technology

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    The disruptive power of technology

    The fund industry may have embraced machines and robots, but managing money still needs the human touch
  • (From left) IndAsia Fund Advisors chairman Pradip Shah, former Sebi chairman G N Bajpai, Centrum Capital director K R Kamath and IL&FS director & group chief investment officer Vibhav Kapoor (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    BS jury: Picking the winners

    The process of choosing the Fund Manager of the Year in the equity category wasn't as tough as it was for the debt category given ...
  • Vinit Sambre

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Small in size, big in returns

    While fundamentals are important, getting the management quality right is more so as mistakes on this count can be costly, says ...
  • Duration play

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Duration play

    A timely call on a steady decline in interest rates helped HDFC Mutual Fund's Anil Bamboli reap the gains
  • Direct plans gaining prominence

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Direct plans gaining prominence

    The share of retail and high net worth individuals in direct plans could improve further given the cost saving
  • (From left) SBI Mutual Fund ED D P Singh, Kotak Mutual Fund CEO Nilesh Shah, UTI Mutual Fund MD Leo Puri, Reliance Mutual Fund ED & CEO Sundeep Sikka and HDFC Mutual Fund MD Milind Barve at the Business Standard Fund Cafe held in August.

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Dip in inflows not a concern: Leo Puri

    Mutual fund CEOs highlight the lack of level playing field vis-a-vis other asset classes while adding that technology will ...
  • Image1

    September 29, 2016, Thursday

    Understanding fund directory

    The Fund Managers of the year have been selected based on risk-adjusted returns
  • BS Fund Cafe 2016: Create level-playing field for MFs

    August 31, 2016, Wednesday

    BS Fund Cafe 2016: Create level-playing field for MFs

    Top honchos of the mutual fund sector debunk the belief that current expense ratios are high, argue in favour of consolidation of ...
  • More women calling the shots now

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    More women calling the shots now

    While they continue to seek advice from their family members, working women are learning to take charge of their own money
  • Vibhav Kapoor, Pradip Shah, G N Bajpai, Ashvin Parekh

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Picking the winners

    Apart from the usual quantitative parameters, the Jury looked at qualitative aspects and also checked the methodology thoroughly
  • R Janakiraman (left) and Roshi Jain of Franklin Templeton Investments, India

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    In growth we trust

    Buy quality, be patient and let earnings growth take care of returns, say R Janakiraman and Roshi Jain
  • Santosh Kamath (left) and Kunal Agrawal of Franklin Templeton Investments, India

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Ahead on the bond curve

    Focus on shorter maturities amid global uncertainty and corporate bond mispricing helped Santosh Kamath and Kunal Agrawal reap ...
  • Should you invest in mid-cap funds?

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Should you invest in mid-cap funds?

    Mid- and small-cap MFs have delivered returns of over 125% in two years, but experts believe that it's time to take some money ...
  • (From left) ICICI Prudential AMC MD & CEO Nimesh Shah, UTI Mutual Fund MD Leo Puri, Reliance Mutual Fund CEO Sundeep Sikka, SBI Mutual Fund MD & CEO Dinesh Khara, HDFC Mutual Fund MD Milind Barve, Kotak Mutual Fund MD Nilesh Shah and Birla Su

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    'We have scratched barely 25-30% of the surface'

    The past year has been good for the mutual funds sector, with equity folios regaining the 40-million mark and assets under ...
  • Understanding fund directory

    September 16, 2015, Wednesday

    Understanding fund directory

    The listing in the preceding pages gives information on the performance of mutual fund growth schemes based on investment ...

  • February 04, 2014, Tuesday

    Investing in innovation

    Mutual funds are going off the beaten track to connect with customers, though the results have been mixed. While some have worked ...
  • Ashvin Parekh, Pratip Chaudhuri, G N Bajpai and Pradip P Shah

    February 04, 2014, Tuesday

    Picking the winners

    An eminent jury analysed data, vetted the process as well as ranking parameters before finalising the Business Standard Fund ...
  • Sachin Padwal-Desai & Umesh Sharma, Vice Presidents - Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India)

    February 04, 2014, Tuesday

    Bottom-up approach pays dividends

    A contrarian call also helped when the RBI shifted its focus and increased the cost of funds to stem the rupee's fall

  • February 04, 2014, Tuesday

    Offshore funds, a win-win for industry, investors

    With domestic equity markets losing sheen, mutual funds are increasingly looking outside India for investment opportunities. In ...
Next