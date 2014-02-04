-
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Meet the Business Standard Fund Managers of the Year
The winners were decided by a distinguished jury led by G N Bajpai, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ...
September 29, 2016, Thursday
The disruptive power of technology
The fund industry may have embraced machines and robots, but managing money still needs the human touch
September 29, 2016, Thursday
BS jury: Picking the winners
The process of choosing the Fund Manager of the Year in the equity category wasn't as tough as it was for the debt category given ...
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Small in size, big in returns
While fundamentals are important, getting the management quality right is more so as mistakes on this count can be costly, says ...
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Duration play
A timely call on a steady decline in interest rates helped HDFC Mutual Fund's Anil Bamboli reap the gains
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Direct plans gaining prominence
The share of retail and high net worth individuals in direct plans could improve further given the cost saving
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Dip in inflows not a concern: Leo Puri
Mutual fund CEOs highlight the lack of level playing field vis-a-vis other asset classes while adding that technology will ...
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Understanding fund directory
The Fund Managers of the year have been selected based on risk-adjusted returns
August 31, 2016, Wednesday
BS Fund Cafe 2016: Create level-playing field for MFs
Top honchos of the mutual fund sector debunk the belief that current expense ratios are high, argue in favour of consolidation of ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
More women calling the shots now
While they continue to seek advice from their family members, working women are learning to take charge of their own money
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Picking the winners
Apart from the usual quantitative parameters, the Jury looked at qualitative aspects and also checked the methodology thoroughly
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
In growth we trust
Buy quality, be patient and let earnings growth take care of returns, say R Janakiraman and Roshi Jain
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Ahead on the bond curve
Focus on shorter maturities amid global uncertainty and corporate bond mispricing helped Santosh Kamath and Kunal Agrawal reap ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Should you invest in mid-cap funds?
Mid- and small-cap MFs have delivered returns of over 125% in two years, but experts believe that it's time to take some money ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
'We have scratched barely 25-30% of the surface'
The past year has been good for the mutual funds sector, with equity folios regaining the 40-million mark and assets under ...
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Understanding fund directory
The listing in the preceding pages gives information on the performance of mutual fund growth schemes based on investment ...
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Investing in innovation
Mutual funds are going off the beaten track to connect with customers, though the results have been mixed. While some have worked ...
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Picking the winners
An eminent jury analysed data, vetted the process as well as ranking parameters before finalising the Business Standard Fund ...
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Bottom-up approach pays dividends
A contrarian call also helped when the RBI shifted its focus and increased the cost of funds to stem the rupee's fall
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Offshore funds, a win-win for industry, investors
With domestic equity markets losing sheen, mutual funds are increasingly looking outside India for investment opportunities. In ...
