Despite global output surplus, chronic food shortage a reality for millions Romit Mehta In 2017, 70 mn people are likely to be food insecure; of them 20 mn are at an imminent risk of death

Adityanath as UP CM: Uttam Pradesh or Yogi Pradesh? Joydeep Ghosh Adityanath follows strict work ethics but he'll be challenged by UP's dismal state of affairs

Why CEA Arvind Subramanian is a fair choice for an extension Arup Roychoudhury As CEA, he came up with ideas like bad bank, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile, universal basic income

The curious case of notes issued by 'Children Bank of India' Joydeep Ghosh Was it a just a prank or sheer disdain towards the so-called security features touted by govt?

Kanika Datta: TINA at Tata Kanika Datta Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be, in effect, the second TINA candidate to make it to this top job

How Hindu is the BJP-led NDA government? Aditi Phadnis Govt is doing as little as it can to establish Modi is Hindu hriday samrat going through the motions