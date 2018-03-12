Kalyani group-Rafael JV inaugurates India's first defence sub-systems unit
Spread across 24,000 sq ft, the Rs 70-cr unit will cater to Indian Armed Forces and export market
Sitharaman asks Tamil Nadu for 50-yr supply plan for proposed defence parks
Defence minister calls for talks between industry and State on such a plan, for submission to Centre
Broadsword
Mumbai Metro: Branding on track
Mumbai Metro is branding its way into the commuters' daily routine; a novel idea for a city always on the move
Tech Mahindra: Street questions inorganic growth strategy
Analysts pare earnings estimates on high integration costs and volatility in telecom vertical
Navy kicks off global search for a carrier-borne fighter
January 28, 2017 Last Updated at 01:10 IST
Leaving Tejas out in the cold, navy reaches out to global vendors
First large order for ballistic helmets gives hope to defence industry
January 19, 2017 Last Updated at 02:49 IST
Supplier to be Kanpur-based MKU, whose products have been supplied to foreign militaries
S P Tyagi purchased properties in 'cash', but didn't inform govt
January 4, 2017 Last Updated at 20:57 IST
Tyagi was bound to intimate the govt about the acquisition of assets by him
India's homegrown interceptor destroys 'enemy' ballistic missile in test
March 1, 2017 Last Updated at 15:42 IST
The weapon is capable of neutralising any incoming enemy ballistic missile at low altitude
Budget 2017 for defence: Govt refuses to bite the bullet
February 2, 2017 Last Updated at 09:10 IST
FY18 allocation for defence accounts for 16.8% of govt spending, down from 17.1% in previous year
