Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam's West Karbi Anglong district limping back to normal after violence

Assam's West Karbi Anglong district limping back to normal after violence

The Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Diphu (Assam)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An uneasy calm prevailed in violence-hit areas of West Karbi Anglong district of Assam with no fresh incident reported even as a massive posse of security personnel kept a tight vigil, officials said on Thursday.

The Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts by the Hindi-speaking people.

"The situation is calm now and there is no report of any violence. Our forces are on the ground and they are patrolling all sensitive areas," a senior official told PTI.

 

He said a huge number of personnel from Assam Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army are on the ground, and monitoring the situation closely.

The official also said that the funerals of the two deceased were held peacefully on Wednesday night as per their respective customs.

Also Read

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

No fresh violence in Assam's Karbi Anglong as security stepped up

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Section 163 imposed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong after violent protests

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Assam's West Karbi Anglong hit by violence amid eviction protests: Details

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM Modi presented distorted version of history during Assam visit: Gogoi

PM Narendra Modi at an event to lay the foundation stone of a ₹10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (left) and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) | (Photo: PTI)

Modi sounds poll bugle in Bengal, Assam; flags illegal immigrationpremium

The body of specially abled youth Suresh Dey was recovered from his house-cum-shop that was set ablaze by a Karbi mob, while Athik Timung from the indigenous tribe was killed in police firing.

The worst-hit Kheroni area in the district houses people from Bihari, Bengali and Nepali communities apart from the Karbis.

Another official from the district administration said that despite the situation improving fast, prohibitory orders and mobile data suspension will remain as of now.

"We are constantly reviewing the ground situation. We will inform the public as and when a new decision is taken. Presently, we are seeing people coming out of their homes and trying to return to their normal lives," he added.

Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from the VGR and PGR lands in the two districts -- Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

They went on a rampage on Monday after police took away three agitators from the protest site during the early hours, a move which the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.

The badly affected Kheroni area in West Karbi Anglong district witnessed massive violence on Tuesday, as one person was killed in police firing and another was burnt alive inside his house, while more than 70 others, including over 60 police personnel, were injured.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the demand by the Karbi people to evict alleged Hindi-speaking encroachers from grazing lands cannot be accepted immediately, because of a stay by the Gauhati High Court.

An Army column was deployed and it conducted flag marches in violence-hit areas of West Karbi Anglong district in central Assam. A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air india plane crash

Gujarat 2025: Plane crash, tragedies cast gloom; Games rights brings cheer

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari flags off 'Atal Run-2025' on Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary

PM Modi attends the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi | Image: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi attends Christmas service at Delhi church, extends his greetings

NCRB, suicides in India, daily wage earners, farming suicides, rural distress, agricultural labourers, cultivators, livelihood crisis

Labour reforms get boost in 2025, 4 codes to be fully operational in 2026

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'

Topics : Assam Northeast India northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon