Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary

PM Modi said the birth anniversary of Vajpayee is a special occasion for everyone to draw inspiration from his life

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary and said his personality, work and leadership will continue to be a guiding light for the all-around development of the nation.

Vajpayee served as prime minister of India thrice between 1996 and 2004.

"My respectful tributes to the former prime minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, who resides in the hearts of all countrymen, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on X in Hindi.

He said Vajpayee dedicated his entire life to good governance and nation-building.

"He will always be remembered as a brilliant orator as well as a spirited poet. His personality, work and leadership will continue to be a guiding light for the all-around development of the nation," the PM said.

 

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

Thackerays' alliance a survival tactic, no impact on BMC polls: Fadnavis

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of empowering monopolies, burdening small traders

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' in Lucknow on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

BJP has completely disincentivised manufacturing in India: Rahul Gandhi

BJP Flag, BJP

Maharashtra civic polls: BJP dominates 5 divisions, wins over 2,400 seats

Modi said the birth anniversary of Vajpayee is a special occasion for everyone to draw inspiration from his life.

He said the former prime minister's conduct, grace, ideological firmness and resolve to keep national interest above all else serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics.

"Through his life, he proved that greatness is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is conduct alone that guides society," Modi said.

Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. The government observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fog, Delhi Fog

Weather today: IMD issues alerts for cold wave, fog, snowfall across India

Accident, road accident

9 killed as truck hits bus in K'taka, most victims burnt to death: Police

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi meets Unnao rape victim's family, assures legal assistance

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

Unnao rape case: CBI to challenge suspension of Sengar's life term in SC

MGNREGA

Hold awareness meetings on G RAM G law: Centre to gram panchayats

Topics : Narendra Modi vajpayee birthday BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayChristmas WishesGold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Metro ExpansionIMD Weather Forecast TodayBank HolidaysTATA Avinya LaunchUS Removes H-1B Visa LotteryReduce GST on Air Purifiers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon