Gadkari flags off 'Atal Run-2025' on Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary

The run comprised two races for men and women, two for under-16, and the highlight, the Atal Run

In this year of his birth centenary, it is certainly the true tribute to him to fulfil his vision for India's future: Gadkari | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, flagged off the 'Atal Run-2025' on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari told ANI, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee is an inspiration to all of us. In this year of his birth centenary, it is certainly the true tribute to him to fulfil his vision for India's future... To revive his memory, this race, named Atal, has been organised today. I extend my best wishes, especially to the large number of brothers and sisters who have participated in it."

He also wished everyone on Christmas, saying, "I extend very warm Christmas greetings and best wishes to all brothers and sisters."

 

The run comprised two races for men and women, two for under-16, and the highlight, the Atal Run.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, described Vajpayee as a statesman whose conduct, dignity and unwavering commitment to national interest set a benchmark for Indian politics.

"The birth anniversary of the esteemed Atal Ji is a special occasion for all of us to draw inspiration from his life. His conduct, dignity, ideological steadfastness, and resolve to place the nation's interest above all serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics. Through his life, he demonstrated that excellence is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is that which guides society", PM Modi wrote in his post.

Prime Minister is set to visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday to mark Vajpayee's centenary birthday, according to an official release. At around 2:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and also address a public gathering on the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other senior BJP leaders paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on his 101st birth anniversary.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

