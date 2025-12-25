Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Atal Canteens, announces welfare plans

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Atal Canteens, announces welfare plans

Gupta said 45 Atal Canteens are being inaugurated in line with the government's election promise, while work on the remaining 55 will be completed soon

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary, and announced that "Atal Canteens" are being inaugurated to provide subsidised meals to the poor.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Gupta said 45 Atal Canteens are being inaugurated in line with the government's election promise, while work on the remaining 55 will be completed soon.

"Under the scheme, labourers, needy people and families living in jhuggi clusters will get a full meal for Rs 5. The idea is to ensure that people eat with dignity," she said, adding that lakhs of residents would benefit from the initiative.

 

Recalling Vajpayee's contribution to Delhi's infrastructure, the chief minister said the former prime minister flagged off the Delhi Metro on December 24, 2002, when Kolkata was the only city with a metro system. She said the capital now has a 394-km metro network, which was expanded further under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gupta also took a swipe at previous governments, alleging they made promises without releasing funds. She said the present government is releasing Rs 2,700 crore even for projects pertaining to earlier periods.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari flags off 'Atal Run-2025' on Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary

Congress, Congress flag

No link between PM's 'global talk, local walk' on environment: Congress

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'

BJP Flag, BJP

Thackerays' alliance a survival tactic, no impact on BMC polls: Fadnavis

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of empowering monopolies, burdening small traders

Highlighting welfare measures, she said Rs 700 crore has been earmarked this year for improving living conditions in jhuggi clusters, and regular meetings are being held to facilitate housing for slum dwellers.

The chief minister also announced administrative reforms, including increasing the number of revenue districts in Delhi from 11 to 13.

"With the power of a single vote, we are working to strengthen facilities and governance for the people," she said.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said Delhi's people suffered in the last 20 years.

"The previous governments did not do anything. For the last 20 years, Delhi has been crying and asking for facilities. But now that there is a BJP government at the Centre and in Delhi, work is happening for the welfare of people," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Accident, road accident

PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased after 9 killed in K'taka

Supreme Court, SC

Unnao rape case: Plea filed in SC against suspension of Sengar's jail term

Shooting, Gun

School teacher shot dead on Aligarh Muslim University campus: Police

Modi, Narendra Modi

Nepotism in sports has ended, now poor can rise to top levels: PM Modi

Indian police

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, 3 others killed in gunfight in Odisha

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi government BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon