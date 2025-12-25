Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, 3 others killed in gunfight in Odisha

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, 3 others killed in gunfight in Odisha

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of ₹1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha

Indian police

The gun-battle took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among four red rebels killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of ₹1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, a senior officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state said.

The gun-battle took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area, he said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," he said.

 

The identity of the other three Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

