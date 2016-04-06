-
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
RBI keeps policy rate on hold, with eyes on inflation
The RBI monetary policy committee on Wednesday voted 6-0 to keep the repo rate at 6.25%
December 09, 2016, Friday
Why RBI's optimism may be misplaced
As most analysts expect note ban to sharply hit GVA growth in Q3 and Q4, the central bank's stance is being called into question
December 08, 2016, Thursday
Asset quality decreases but pace of bad loan addition comes down: RBI
As a result of demonetisation, bankers believe there could be some pressure on asset quality, especially accounts
December 08, 2016, Thursday
Soumya Kanti Ghosh: Surprising announcement
An objective assessment of note ban impact on GDP growth is tricky because the costs and benefits cannot be properly quantified
December 07, 2016, Wednesday
There is no question of trust deficit being breached: Urjit Patel
Excerpts from post-monetary policy media interaction with RBI governors
October 24, 2016, Monday
RBI could bring in 50 bps rate cut by April: BofA-ML
The report further said that though the RBI is expected to cut 25 bps each on February 7 and April
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Cheaper credit only after deposit rate cut
The banking regulator expects banks to make loans cheaper over the coming quarters
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
RBI steps up focus on cyber security & fraud prevention
This comes on the heels of reports suggesting that the ATM card details of several account-holders may have been compromised
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Rates have come down more in case of new lending: Urjit Patel
Interview with RBI Governor
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Cut boosts markets' morale: A Balasubramanian
I would call it a 'festival bonanza' to boost the morale of the financial market
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
BS Jury on bi-monthly monetary policy review
ARUNDHATI BHATTACHARYAChairman, State Bank of IndiaThe first policy decision by MPC was more or less along the expected lines ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
MPC showed continuity: Aditi Nayar
There was continuity in other parameters such as the stance on neutral systemic liquidity
October 03, 2016, Monday
Will the RBI cut rates? Mixed views from brokerages
Here is what leading research houses and brokerages think
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
In his last policy, Rajan puts onus on banks
RBI keeps rates unchanged; ensures adequate liquidity in the system
August 08, 2016, Monday
RBI policy: Watch out for the sidelines
More than Tuesday's policy statement, the subsequent analysis could be the most important part of RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's ...
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Why the Street bets on August rate cut
Good monsoon, efficient food management could address risks from inflationary pressures
May 29, 2016, Sunday
RBI to lower rates by another 50 bps in FY17: Morgan Stanley
Report says retail inflation likely to moderate going forward and expected to decelerate to 4.5% by March 2017
April 07, 2016, Thursday
RBI cuts by 25 bps, but feels like more: Ravneet Gill
We see the recent measures helping bond market sentiments and bank liquidity position materially
April 07, 2016, Thursday
Stage is set for decisive shift in financial sector: Shilpa Kumar
Firstly, RBI's commentary on liquidity was much warranted given the stressed liquidity situation being witnessed, which was not ...
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
Liquidity management change to ease pressure
Rajan says RBI underestimated excess cash in the system due to elections
December 09, 2016, Friday
Demonetisation: CMs, bankers meet RBI guv to discuss road map to go cashless
The committee will discuss and bring about a roadmap for complete digital shift for the Indian economy
December 08, 2016, Thursday
Sovereign bonds plunge as RBI holds key rate
The yield on govt notes due September 2026 jumped 21 bps to 6.41% in Mumbai, prices from RBI's trading system show
December 07, 2016, Wednesday
Despite repo pause, banks likely to cut rates
Reversal of 100% CRR on deposits and steady flow of money into low cost deposits expected to push interest rates down
December 07, 2016, Wednesday
SBI chief wants RBI to pay interest on CRR
Arundhati Bhattacharya says the regulator should seek House nod for such a relief
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
S4A guidelines to be reviewed
This comes at a time when bank credit to the corporate sector has remained sluggish, dragging overall credit offtake to single ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Rate cut could save India Inc Rs 6,300 crore in interest outgo
This would push BSE 500 companies' combined net profit by around two per cent over the next four quarters
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
India Inc asks banks to pass on rate cuts to revive growth
Chief executives also demanded banks pass on the benefits of the reduction in rates, which are at a six-year low
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Cut augurs well for industry: Rajeev Talwar
A cut in home loan rates will surely help buyers firm up their decision to buy a house this festival season and give a fillip to ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Cut provides boost to economy: Ravi Uppal
During the last three years, RBI, while keeping a hawk's eye on inflation, had eased lending rates and liquidity norms ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
A good beginning for MPC: Soumya Kanti Ghosh
The RBI Governor clarified that liquidity will continue to be adequate
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
How MPC changes the policy game
MPC has been tasked with deciding benchmark interest rates, which the RBI governor did so far
August 21, 2016, Sunday
CEOs want new RBI governor to cut interest rates by Oct
Lower rates will help revive stalled projects
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
Rajan keeps policy rate on hold at last RBI review
The decision had been expected after retail inflation rose to 5.77% in June, near the top of the RBI's 2-6% range, and above its ...
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
On our ability to act, there should be no question: Raghuram Rajan
Interview with RBI Governor
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
5 things to look out for in RBI's monetary policy today
Markets would be interested in Rajan's take on the recently published GDP data
April 18, 2016, Monday
RBI likely to go for 25 bps rate cut on August 9: BofA-ML
A further easing of 25 bps is likely as consumer price index inflation came in at a below-expected 4.8% for March
April 07, 2016, Thursday
Rate transmissions can be seen in next few months: Manas Datta
If the intended process is sincerely followed by the banks we might see a downward interest-rate environment in next few months
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
RBI cuts rates, eases liquidity
Repo rate reduced by 25 bps to 6.5%, lowest since 2011; minimum daily CRR limit lowered to 90% from 95%; repo, reverse repo ...
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
Following RBI's liquidity push, onus now on banks to deliver
Bankers and economists agree rates will soften, though the quantum would depend on banks' asset-liability profile