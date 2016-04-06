February 08, 2017, Wednesday RBI keeps policy rate on hold, with eyes on inflation The RBI monetary policy committee on Wednesday voted 6-0 to keep the repo rate at 6.25%

December 09, 2016, Friday Why RBI's optimism may be misplaced As most analysts expect note ban to sharply hit GVA growth in Q3 and Q4, the central bank's stance is being called into question

December 08, 2016, Thursday Asset quality decreases but pace of bad loan addition comes down: RBI As a result of demonetisation, bankers believe there could be some pressure on asset quality, especially accounts

December 08, 2016, Thursday Soumya Kanti Ghosh: Surprising announcement An objective assessment of note ban impact on GDP growth is tricky because the costs and benefits cannot be properly quantified

October 24, 2016, Monday RBI could bring in 50 bps rate cut by April: BofA-ML The report further said that though the RBI is expected to cut 25 bps each on February 7 and April

October 05, 2016, Wednesday Cheaper credit only after deposit rate cut The banking regulator expects banks to make loans cheaper over the coming quarters

October 05, 2016, Wednesday RBI steps up focus on cyber security & fraud prevention This comes on the heels of reports suggesting that the ATM card details of several account-holders may have been compromised

October 05, 2016, Wednesday Cut boosts markets' morale: A Balasubramanian I would call it a 'festival bonanza' to boost the morale of the financial market

October 05, 2016, Wednesday BS Jury on bi-monthly monetary policy review ARUNDHATI BHATTACHARYAChairman, State Bank of IndiaThe first policy decision by MPC was more or less along the expected lines ...

October 05, 2016, Wednesday MPC showed continuity: Aditi Nayar There was continuity in other parameters such as the stance on neutral systemic liquidity

October 03, 2016, Monday Will the RBI cut rates? Mixed views from brokerages Here is what leading research houses and brokerages think

August 10, 2016, Wednesday In his last policy, Rajan puts onus on banks RBI keeps rates unchanged; ensures adequate liquidity in the system

August 08, 2016, Monday RBI policy: Watch out for the sidelines More than Tuesday's policy statement, the subsequent analysis could be the most important part of RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's ...

June 07, 2016, Tuesday Why the Street bets on August rate cut Good monsoon, efficient food management could address risks from inflationary pressures

May 29, 2016, Sunday RBI to lower rates by another 50 bps in FY17: Morgan Stanley Report says retail inflation likely to moderate going forward and expected to decelerate to 4.5% by March 2017

April 07, 2016, Thursday RBI cuts by 25 bps, but feels like more: Ravneet Gill We see the recent measures helping bond market sentiments and bank liquidity position materially

April 07, 2016, Thursday Stage is set for decisive shift in financial sector: Shilpa Kumar Firstly, RBI's commentary on liquidity was much warranted given the stressed liquidity situation being witnessed, which was not ...