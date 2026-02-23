Monday, February 23, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI not looking to revisit lending rules for proprietary traders: Guv

RBI not looking to revisit lending rules for proprietary traders: Guv

In rules released earlier this month, ‌the Reserve Bank of India raised the collateral requirements for bank guarantees to brokers and barred lending for proprietary trading by them

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank is not planning to revisit recently announced rules for bank ​financing of proprietary traders and brokers, its ​governor said on Monday.

In rules released earlier this month, ‌the Reserve Bank of India raised the collateral requirements for bank guarantees to brokers and barred lending for proprietary trading by them. The changes are due to take effect from April 1.

Shares of brokerage firms fell last week on concerns the rules would impact brokers' profit margins and reduce trading volumes. Brokers have sought a review of the rules ‌in a letter sent to the market regulator.

The rules were finalised after consultation, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at a press conference following the bank's board meeting.

 

"There is no change that we are contemplating," he said.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's new lending curbs on bank funding seen squeezing trading firms

RBI

RBI builds secured data centre away from potential threats, seismic risk

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee, govt bonds weaken on muted global risk sentiment; FX hits record

C S Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) | (Photo: Bloomberg)

SBI in talks with Japanese lenders for acquisition financing: C S Settypremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Current policy rate appropriate amid buoyant economic growth: RBI Guv

Inflation targeting review

Malhotra said the central bank has sent in ​its recommendations on India's inflation-targeting framework to the government ahead of an upcoming ‌review.

He did not disclose the recommendations.

India mandates the central bank target retail inflation 4 per cent, with a ​comfort ‌band of 2 per cent-6 per cent. The target is up for review by ‌the end of March.

India recently revamped its retail inflation data, lowering the share of food in the ‌basket of ​goods used to ​measure prices.

The changes, by themselves, will not impact the central bank's view on the appropriate inflation ‌target, Malhotra ​said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

digital payment

Rural-centric feature phone solutions set to anchor digital payments push

UPI device binding, NPCI UPI upgrade, SMS-less UPI onboarding, silent mobile verification, UPI security upgrade, tokenised verification payments, telecom verification UPI, digital payments India, payment fraud prevention, real-time payments India, Na

UPI's global volumes cross 1 mn in FY26, nearly doubling from last year

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI targets increasing its green advances portfolio to 10% by 2030

YES BANK

Yes Bank looks to exit FY26 with ROA of 1%, says CFO Niranjan Banodkar

MONEY, CAPITAL, GROWTH

UGRO to focus on reducing pricier borrowing costs in FY27, says MD

Topics : Reserve Bank of India lending RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVoda Idea Share PriceShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayClean Max Enviro IPOIndian IT Sector Shareholding patternMorepen Lab ShareMexico Drug Lord El Mencho Killed