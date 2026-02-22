Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UPI's global volumes cross 1 mn in FY26, nearly doubling from last year

UPI's global volumes cross 1 mn in FY26, nearly doubling from last year

UPI's international transaction volumes crossed one million for the first time in FY26, nearly doubling from the previous year, as the payments system expanded across eight countries

UPI device binding, NPCI UPI upgrade, SMS-less UPI onboarding, silent mobile verification, UPI security upgrade, tokenised verification payments, telecom verification UPI, digital payments India, payment fraud prevention, real-time payments India, Na

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Internationally, the transaction volume of India’s flagship real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), crossed the one-million mark for the first time in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
The payments system’s volume, now operational in eight countries, nearly doubled to 1.48 million in FY26 (as of December 2025) from 0.75 million in FY25.
 
In terms of value, it recorded Rs 330.43 crore in FY26 as compared to Rs 258.53 crore in FY25.
 
In comparison, FY24 had recorded just 37,060 transactions with a value of Rs 19.7 crore.
 
UPI is operational across countries such as Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
 

Also Read

UPI device binding, NPCI UPI upgrade, SMS-less UPI onboarding, silent mobile verification, UPI security upgrade, tokenised verification payments, telecom verification UPI, digital payments India, payment fraud prevention, real-time payments India, Na

Security upgrade: SMS-less UPI signup may be launched by next yearpremium

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

Govt may end cash toll payments from April to enable digital highway tollspremium

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

NPCI, Nvidia tie up to boost sovereign AI infra for payment ecosystem

NPCI's booth at India AI Impact Summit 2026

NPCI exploring multilateral routes to link UPI with global payment systems

NPCI partners with Nvidia

NPCI teams up with Nvidia to build AI layer for payments: What it means

 
The payments system is also making its way into South Asian countries like Japan and Malaysia.
 
NPCI International, the arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is responsible for the international expansion of UPI.
 
The organisation has taken on board more than two million international merchants.
 

More From This Section

MONEY, CAPITAL, GROWTH

UGRO to focus on reducing pricier borrowing costs in FY27, says MD

bond issue

Nabfid withdraws 3-year bond sale as bid yields exceed expectationspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

MPC minutes: Members stay growth-supportive amid benign inflation outlookpremium

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee, govt bonds weaken on muted global risk sentiment; FX hits record

M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance

DFS secy urges banks to lower cost of borrowing for small-ticket biz loans

Topics : UPI NPCI UPI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance