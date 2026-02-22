UPI's global volumes cross 1 mn in FY26, nearly doubling from last year

Internationally, the transaction volume of India’s flagship real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), crossed the one-million mark for the first time in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The payments system’s volume, now operational in eight countries, nearly doubled to 1.48 million in FY26 (as of December 2025) from 0.75 million in FY25.

In terms of value, it recorded Rs 330.43 crore in FY26 as compared to Rs 258.53 crore in FY25.

In comparison, FY24 had recorded just 37,060 transactions with a value of Rs 19.7 crore.

UPI is operational across countries such as Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The payments system is also making its way into South Asian countries like Japan and Malaysia.

NPCI International, the arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is responsible for the international expansion of UPI.

The organisation has taken on board more than two million international merchants.