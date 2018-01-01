JUST IN
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532395 Sector: IT
NSE: AXISCADES ISIN Code: INE555B01013
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 147.70 1.90
(1.30%)
OPEN

149.00

 HIGH

152.95

 LOW

147.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 147.85 1.25
(0.85%)
OPEN

149.90

 HIGH

152.65

 LOW

147.00
About AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd.

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd

IT & T was promoted to provide complete solutions in Information Technology in the areas of software,web-support & other IT Technology services. The company was incorporated in 1990 and became public limited comapny on April 2000. The Company is in the business of transitioning businesses to the internet,this is based on the principle of convergence of all businesses. IT&T has four business units ...> More

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   558
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 144.15 110.71 30.21
Other Income 0.97 0.42 130.95
Total Income 145.13 111.13 30.59
Total Expenses 130.89 101.68 28.73
Operating Profit 14.23 9.45 50.58
Net Profit 3.69 1.54 139.61
Equity Capital 18.9 18.9 -
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Datamatics Glob. 114.15 -0.52 672.80
Xchanging Sol. 58.70 1.91 653.92
Apollo Micro Sys 276.95 -0.77 574.95
AXISCADES Engg. 147.70 1.30 557.72
Kellton Tech 112.00 -0.71 539.84
SQS India BFSI 497.00 1.09 532.29
Allsec Tech. 345.90 3.22 527.15
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.06
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.42
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.95% -10.69% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.91% -13.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.62% -13.23% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.94% 1.02% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.11% -8.28% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.39% -40.59% 17.24% 19.01%

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.25
152.95
Week Low/High 141.50
167.00
Month Low/High 141.50
190.00
YEAR Low/High 107.50
228.00
All TIME Low/High 5.70
396.00

