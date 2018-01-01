AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532395
|Sector: IT
|NSE: AXISCADES
|ISIN Code: INE555B01013
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|147.70
|
1.90
(1.30%)
|
OPEN
149.00
|
HIGH
152.95
|
LOW
147.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|147.85
|
1.25
(0.85%)
|
OPEN
149.90
|
HIGH
152.65
|
LOW
147.00
About AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd.
IT & T was promoted to provide complete solutions in Information Technology in the areas of software,web-support & other IT Technology services. The company was incorporated in 1990 and became public limited comapny on April 2000. The Company is in the business of transitioning businesses to the internet,this is based on the principle of convergence of all businesses. IT&T has four business units ...> More
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|558
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|62.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.36
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
Unaudited Financials (IND-AS)For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29(1)(A)Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 And Trading Wi
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|144.15
|110.71
|30.21
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.42
|130.95
|Total Income
|145.13
|111.13
|30.59
|Total Expenses
|130.89
|101.68
|28.73
|Operating Profit
|14.23
|9.45
|50.58
|Net Profit
|3.69
|1.54
|139.61
|Equity Capital
|18.9
|18.9
|-
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Datamatics Glob.
|114.15
|-0.52
|672.80
|Xchanging Sol.
|58.70
|1.91
|653.92
|Apollo Micro Sys
|276.95
|-0.77
|574.95
|AXISCADES Engg.
|147.70
|1.30
|557.72
|Kellton Tech
|112.00
|-0.71
|539.84
|SQS India BFSI
|497.00
|1.09
|532.29
|Allsec Tech.
|345.90
|3.22
|527.15
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.95%
|-10.69%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.91%
|-13.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.62%
|-13.23%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.94%
|1.02%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.11%
|-8.28%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.39%
|-40.59%
|17.24%
|19.01%
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.25
|
|152.95
|Week Low/High
|141.50
|
|167.00
|Month Low/High
|141.50
|
|190.00
|YEAR Low/High
|107.50
|
|228.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.70
|
|396.00
