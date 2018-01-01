BEML Ltd.
|BSE: 500048
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BEML
|ISIN Code: INE258A01016
|BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|1111.10
|
1.00
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
1139.00
|
HIGH
1139.00
|
LOW
1090.00
|NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar
|1114.40
|
3.85
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
1120.00
|
HIGH
1131.95
|
LOW
1090.10
About BEML Ltd.
BEML Ltd is the leading manufacturer of heavy earth moving equipment in Asia and an Indian Public Sector Company under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of rail coaches and spare parts, and mining equipment at their Bangalore Complex. They play pivotal role and serves India's core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Infrastructure. Th...> More
BEML Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,627
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|30.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.72
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|494.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.25
News
BEML Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|731.51
|719.48
|1.67
|Other Income
|4.2
|18.69
|-77.53
|Total Income
|735.71
|738.17
|-0.33
|Total Expenses
|689.95
|685.57
|0.64
|Operating Profit
|45.76
|52.6
|-13
|Net Profit
|16.69
|21.74
|-23.23
|Equity Capital
|41.64
|41.64
|-
BEML Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Grindwell Norton
|506.00
|-1.80
|5602.43
|Kirloskar Oil
|363.00
|1.23
|5248.98
|ISGEC Heavy
|6893.95
|0.48
|5067.05
|BEML Ltd
|1111.10
|0.09
|4626.62
|Elgi Equipment
|280.60
|-1.70
|4447.51
|Greaves Cotton
|118.75
|-0.63
|2899.88
|KSB Pumps
|794.00
|-0.13
|2763.91
BEML Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BEML Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.42%
|-9.66%
|-0.12%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-17.48%
|-11.28%
|-1.73%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-28.86%
|-29.97%
|1.44%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-41.06%
|-39.96%
|4.81%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|-13.07%
|-13.25%
|16.44%
|15.89%
|3 Year
|9.75%
|10.74%
|16.51%
|18.15%
BEML Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1090.00
|
|1139.00
|Week Low/High
|1085.95
|
|1418.00
|Month Low/High
|1085.95
|
|1418.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1085.95
|
|1947.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.65
|
|1947.00
