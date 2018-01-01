JUST IN
BEML Ltd.

BSE: 500048 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BEML ISIN Code: INE258A01016
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 1111.10 1.00
(0.09%)
OPEN

1139.00

 HIGH

1139.00

 LOW

1090.00
NSE LIVE 13:32 | 12 Mar 1114.40 3.85
(0.35%)
OPEN

1120.00

 HIGH

1131.95

 LOW

1090.10
OPEN 1139.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1110.10
VOLUME 71999
52-Week high 1947.45
52-Week low 1085.95
P/E 36.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,627
Buy Price 1111.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 1111.75
Sell Qty 175.00
About BEML Ltd.

BEML Ltd

BEML Ltd is the leading manufacturer of heavy earth moving equipment in Asia and an Indian Public Sector Company under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of rail coaches and spare parts, and mining equipment at their Bangalore Complex. They play pivotal role and serves India's core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Infrastructure. Th...> More

BEML Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,627
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.72
Book Value / Share () [*S] 494.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BEML Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 731.51 719.48 1.67
Other Income 4.2 18.69 -77.53
Total Income 735.71 738.17 -0.33
Total Expenses 689.95 685.57 0.64
Operating Profit 45.76 52.6 -13
Net Profit 16.69 21.74 -23.23
Equity Capital 41.64 41.64 -
BEML Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Grindwell Norton 506.00 -1.80 5602.43
Kirloskar Oil 363.00 1.23 5248.98
ISGEC Heavy 6893.95 0.48 5067.05
BEML Ltd 1111.10 0.09 4626.62
Elgi Equipment 280.60 -1.70 4447.51
Greaves Cotton 118.75 -0.63 2899.88
KSB Pumps 794.00 -0.13 2763.91
BEML Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.03
Banks/FIs 3.56
FIIs 5.47
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 20.79
Indian Public 10.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.58
BEML Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.42% -9.66% -0.12% -1.08%
1 Month -17.48% -11.28% -1.73% -1.04%
3 Month -28.86% -29.97% 1.44% 0.78%
6 Month -41.06% -39.96% 4.81% 4.14%
1 Year -13.07% -13.25% 16.44% 15.89%
3 Year 9.75% 10.74% 16.51% 18.15%

BEML Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1090.00
1139.00
Week Low/High 1085.95
1418.00
Month Low/High 1085.95
1418.00
YEAR Low/High 1085.95
1947.00
All TIME Low/High 12.65
1947.00

