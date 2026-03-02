Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Asia chaos: Nearly 500 flights cancelled; what Indians can do

West Asia chaos: Nearly 500 flights cancelled; what Indians can do

Flight disruptions across West Asia prompt Indian authorities to release helplines as Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air extend suspensions

FLIGHT cancellations

Nearly 500 flights cancelled; what Indians can do

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
Are you or your friends and relatives stuck in West Asia due to flight cancellations? On Sunday, Indian embassies shared helpline numbers to help thousands of stranded Indians submit queries and seek assistance.
 
With the crisis in West Asia widening, several airlines have renewed the suspension of their flight operations to and from countries in the region. The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is working round the clock to monitor and address queries from air travellers received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines.
 
In a post on X, the ministry said, “In coordination with airlines and airport operators, the Control Room has resolved 411 passenger grievances during the ongoing situation, ensuring timely assistance and support. Helpline numbers provided by Indian Embassies were also actively shared with passengers through the PACR to enable necessary coordination.”
   
Passengers can contact the ministry through its official social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, or by calling the helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987.
 
The ministry also advised passengers to check with their airlines before leaving for the airport.  What Air India, Indigo, and other airlines said

Air India extends suspensions
 
Air India on Monday extended the suspension of its flight services to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar.
 
In a post on X, the airline said, “In view of the continuing situation in West Asia, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on March 2, 2026.”
 
It also cancelled some of Monday’s flights to Europe along with their scheduled return legs. These are:
 
AI117: Amritsar to Birmingham
AI151/AI152: Delhi to and from Zurich
AI157/AI158: Delhi to and from Copenhagen
AI114: Birmingham to Delhi
 
However, all other flights to North America and Europe will operate as scheduled using alternative routes through available West Asia airspace. This is expected to increase flying time.
 
“Air India continues to closely monitor the situation and has carefully assessed the evolving circumstances across multiple parameters, including safety, security, airspace availability, and operational feasibility, before deciding on these operations for March 2, 2026,” the airline said. “We will share updates, based on further assessments, at an appropriate time. (Air India) is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements. Guests with affected bookings are being notified on their registered contact details.”   
 
IndiGo cancels around 200 flights
 
India’s biggest airline said it had suspended all flights using Middle Eastern airspace until at least March 2. 
 
SpiceJet continues UAE suspension
 
Budget carrier SpiceJet also continued the suspension of all its flights to and from the UAE on Monday. After sharing the list of cancelled services, the airline advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. 
 
Akasa Air cancels Gulf routes
 
Akasa Air cancelled all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh on Monday. The airline said passengers whose bookings are affected until March 7, 2026, can opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no extra charge. 
 
“Our teams are actively reaching out to assist affected passengers using the contact details provided at the time of booking or web check in,” the airline said.
 
The carrier also asked passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport. For immediate assistance, passengers can contact the 24×7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606112131. 
 

Topics : Middle East flight cancellation charges Air India IndiGo Airlines

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

