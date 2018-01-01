Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500020
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BOMDYEING
|ISIN Code: INE032A01023
|BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|238.75
|
-3.65
(-1.51%)
|
OPEN
247.00
|
HIGH
249.90
|
LOW
237.50
|NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|239.00
|
-3.80
(-1.57%)
|
OPEN
248.00
|
HIGH
248.75
|
LOW
237.55
About Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.
The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited (Bombay Dyeing) established on 23rd August 1879 is the flagship company of the Wadia Group engaged primarily in the business of Real Estate Polyester Staple Fibre and Retail -Textiles.One Hundred and Thirty Eight years ago Mr. Nowrosjee Wadia nurtured an overarching vision. The vision to create an enterprise which can stand the test of time scale...> More
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,931
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.29
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-48.72
News
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Newspaper Clippings Of The Extract Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|619.93
|460.19
|34.71
|Other Income
|13.15
|9.19
|43.09
|Total Income
|633.08
|469.38
|34.88
|Total Expenses
|513.62
|361.65
|42.02
|Operating Profit
|119.46
|107.73
|10.89
|Net Profit
|3.38
|-5.57
|160.68
|Equity Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|-
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lak. Mach. Works
|6501.00
|1.03
|7125.10
|Welspun India
|60.90
|-0.16
|6118.62
|Raymond
|912.00
|1.32
|5597.86
|Bombay Dyeing
|238.75
|-1.51
|4931.38
|Lux Industries
|1778.30
|0.74
|4490.21
|Trident
|67.45
|0.67
|3437.25
|Himatsing. Seide
|331.00
|-0.76
|3259.03
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.97%
|-6.49%
|-0.08%
|-1.10%
|1 Month
|-4.60%
|-2.49%
|-1.69%
|-1.07%
|3 Month
|1.68%
|3.91%
|1.48%
|0.75%
|6 Month
|57.54%
|52.86%
|4.85%
|4.11%
|1 Year
|306.73%
|301.34%
|16.49%
|15.86%
|3 Year
|214.56%
|218.24%
|16.55%
|18.12%
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|237.50
|
|249.90
|Week Low/High
|236.00
|
|275.00
|Month Low/High
|236.00
|
|295.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.00
|
|304.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|304.00
