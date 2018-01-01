JUST IN
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.

BSE: 500020 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BOMDYEING ISIN Code: INE032A01023
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 238.75 -3.65
(-1.51%)
OPEN

247.00

 HIGH

249.90

 LOW

237.50
NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar 239.00 -3.80
(-1.57%)
OPEN

248.00

 HIGH

248.75

 LOW

237.55
About Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited (Bombay Dyeing) established on 23rd August 1879 is the flagship company of the Wadia Group engaged primarily in the business of Real Estate Polyester Staple Fibre and Retail -Textiles.One Hundred and Thirty Eight years ago Mr. Nowrosjee Wadia nurtured an overarching vision. The vision to create an enterprise which can stand the test of time scale...> More

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,931
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] -48.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 619.93 460.19 34.71
Other Income 13.15 9.19 43.09
Total Income 633.08 469.38 34.88
Total Expenses 513.62 361.65 42.02
Operating Profit 119.46 107.73 10.89
Net Profit 3.38 -5.57 160.68
Equity Capital 41.31 41.31 -
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lak. Mach. Works 6501.00 1.03 7125.10
Welspun India 60.90 -0.16 6118.62
Raymond 912.00 1.32 5597.86
Bombay Dyeing 238.75 -1.51 4931.38
Lux Industries 1778.30 0.74 4490.21
Trident 67.45 0.67 3437.25
Himatsing. Seide 331.00 -0.76 3259.03
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.68
Banks/FIs 1.21
FIIs 2.65
Insurance 3.93
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 25.97
Custodians 0.02
Other 12.53
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.97% -6.49% -0.08% -1.10%
1 Month -4.60% -2.49% -1.69% -1.07%
3 Month 1.68% 3.91% 1.48% 0.75%
6 Month 57.54% 52.86% 4.85% 4.11%
1 Year 306.73% 301.34% 16.49% 15.86%
3 Year 214.56% 218.24% 16.55% 18.12%

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 237.50
249.90
Week Low/High 236.00
275.00
Month Low/High 236.00
295.00
YEAR Low/High 57.00
304.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
304.00

