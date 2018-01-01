JUST IN
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500085 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: CHAMBLFERT ISIN Code: INE085A01013
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 158.00 4.60
(3.00%)
OPEN

154.35

 HIGH

158.05

 LOW

152.95
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 156.55 3.40
(2.22%)
OPEN

154.05

 HIGH

156.75

 LOW

152.80
About Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is one of the largest private sector fertilizer producers in India. The company is the manufacturer of Urea in private sector in India. They are also into the trading of fertilisers and other agri inputs. They also manufactures Synthetic and Cotton Yarn. The company operates in four segments, namely Own Manufactured Fertilizers, Trading, Textile and Shippi...

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,576
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.00
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   19.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2330.1 2378.22 -2.02
Other Income -17.22 49.88 -134.52
Total Income 2312.88 2428.1 -4.75
Total Expenses 2033.74 2174.51 -6.47
Operating Profit 279.13 253.59 10.07
Net Profit 149.09 130.18 14.53
Equity Capital 416.21 416.21 -
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coromandel Inter 507.40 -0.55 14831.30
Chambal Fert. 158.00 3.00 6576.12
G N F C 401.05 -0.19 6233.12
G S F C 119.80 -0.13 4774.03
R C F 74.70 -0.73 4121.12
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.36
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 7.45
Insurance 5.38
Mutual Funds 7.64
Indian Public 13.42
Custodians 0.42
Other 7.15
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/08 HDFC Securities Buy 144 PDF IconDetails
22/05 HDFC Securities Neutral 114 PDF IconDetails
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.45% -4.37% -0.11% -1.04%
1 Month 1.74% 0.97% -1.73% -1.00%
3 Month 10.41% 8.64% 1.45% 0.82%
6 Month 7.96% 5.71% 4.82% 4.18%
1 Year 99.87% 102.92% 16.45% 15.94%
3 Year 139.21% 142.34% 16.52% 18.20%

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 152.95
158.05
Week Low/High 151.00
167.00
Month Low/High 150.05
174.00
YEAR Low/High 76.15
174.00
All TIME Low/High 8.50
174.00

