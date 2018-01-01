You are here » Home
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500085
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: CHAMBLFERT
|ISIN Code: INE085A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
13:46 | 12 Mar
|
158.00
|
4.60
(3.00%)
|
OPEN
154.35
|
HIGH
158.05
|
LOW
152.95
|
NSE
LIVE
13:33 | 12 Mar
|
156.55
|
3.40
(2.22%)
|
OPEN
154.05
|
HIGH
156.75
|
LOW
152.80
About Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is one of the largest private sector fertilizer producers in India. The company is the manufacturer of Urea in private sector in India. They are also into the trading of fertilisers and other agri inputs. They also manufactures Synthetic and Cotton Yarn.
The company operates in four segments, namely Own Manufactured Fertilizers, Trading, Textile and Shippi...
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2330.1
|2378.22
|-2.02
|Other Income
|-17.22
|49.88
|-134.52
|Total Income
|2312.88
|2428.1
|-4.75
|Total Expenses
|2033.74
|2174.51
|-6.47
|Operating Profit
|279.13
|253.59
|10.07
|Net Profit
|149.09
|130.18
|14.53
|Equity Capital
|416.21
|416.21
| -
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - Research Reports
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.45%
|-4.37%
|-0.11%
|-1.04%
|1 Month
|1.74%
|0.97%
|-1.73%
|-1.00%
|3 Month
|10.41%
|8.64%
|1.45%
|0.82%
|6 Month
|7.96%
|5.71%
|4.82%
|4.18%
|1 Year
|99.87%
|102.92%
|16.45%
|15.94%
|3 Year
|139.21%
|142.34%
|16.52%
|18.20%
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|152.95
|
|158.05
|Week Low/High
|151.00
|
|167.00
|Month Low/High
|150.05
|
|174.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.15
|
|174.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.50
|
|174.00
Quick Links for Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: