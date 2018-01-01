Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is one of the largest private sector fertilizer producers in India. The company is the manufacturer of Urea in private sector in India. They are also into the trading of fertilisers and other agri inputs. They also manufactures Synthetic and Cotton Yarn. The company operates in four segments, namely Own Manufactured Fertilizers, Trading, Textile and Shippi...> More