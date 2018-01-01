Cipla Ltd.
|BSE: 500087
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: CIPLA
|ISIN Code: INE059A01026
|BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|572.50
|
-0.85
(-0.15%)
|
OPEN
575.55
|
HIGH
594.90
|
LOW
564.35
|NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar
|571.45
|
0.40
(0.07%)
|
OPEN
575.05
|
HIGH
579.45
|
LOW
563.55
About Cipla Ltd.
Cipla Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. The company focuses on development of new formulations and has a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The product portfolio includes over 1500 products across wide range of therapeutic categories.Cipla Ltd was incorporated in the year 1935 with the name Chemical Industrial & Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. Khwaja Abdul Hamied th...
Cipla Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46,092
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.30
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|167.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.43
Cipla Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3913.82
|3647.21
|7.31
|Other Income
|52.93
|153.49
|-65.52
|Total Income
|3966.75
|3800.7
|4.37
|Total Expenses
|3095.16
|2969.57
|4.23
|Operating Profit
|871.59
|831.13
|4.87
|Net Profit
|404.32
|385.79
|4.8
|Equity Capital
|160.99
|160.88
|-
Cipla Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|513.40
|1.30
|123180.06
|Cipla
|572.50
|-0.15
|46091.98
|Piramal Enterp.
|2395.00
|1.38
|43181.85
|Cadila Health.
|380.25
|-0.92
|38926.19
|Biocon
|589.10
|-0.93
|35346.00
Cipla Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cipla Ltd - Research Reports
Cipla Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|-1.76%
|-0.09%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-7.84%
|-8.04%
|-1.70%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-3.09%
|-5.25%
|1.47%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|2.34%
|3.52%
|4.85%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-2.62%
|-3.01%
|16.48%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-20.47%
|-22.17%
|16.55%
|18.24%
Cipla Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|564.35
|
|594.90
|Week Low/High
|564.35
|
|594.90
|Month Low/High
|564.35
|
|634.00
|YEAR Low/High
|479.00
|
|663.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.61
|
|752.00
