Cipla Ltd.

BSE: 500087 Sector: Health care
NSE: CIPLA ISIN Code: INE059A01026
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 572.50 -0.85
(-0.15%)
OPEN

575.55

 HIGH

594.90

 LOW

564.35
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 571.45 0.40
(0.07%)
OPEN

575.05

 HIGH

579.45

 LOW

563.55
About Cipla Ltd.

Cipla Ltd

Cipla Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. The company focuses on development of new formulations and has a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The product portfolio includes over 1500 products across wide range of therapeutic categories.Cipla Ltd was incorporated in the year 1935 with the name Chemical Industrial & Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. Khwaja Abdul Hamied th...

Cipla Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46,092
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.30
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 167.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Cipla Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3913.82 3647.21 7.31
Other Income 52.93 153.49 -65.52
Total Income 3966.75 3800.7 4.37
Total Expenses 3095.16 2969.57 4.23
Operating Profit 871.59 831.13 4.87
Net Profit 404.32 385.79 4.8
Equity Capital 160.99 160.88 -
> More on Cipla Ltd Financials Results

Cipla Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 513.40 1.30 123180.06
Cipla 572.50 -0.15 46091.98
Piramal Enterp. 2395.00 1.38 43181.85
Cadila Health. 380.25 -0.92 38926.19
Biocon 589.10 -0.93 35346.00
> More on Cipla Ltd Peer Group

Cipla Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.71
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 23.36
Insurance 4.55
Mutual Funds 9.11
Indian Public 16.74
Custodians 1.42
Other 7.82
> More on Cipla Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cipla Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/11 Reliance Securities Hold 621 PDF IconDetails
29/05 Centrum Broking Buy 489 PDF IconDetails
26/05 IDBI Capital Hold 504 PDF IconDetails
26/05 HDFC Securities Neutral 504 PDF IconDetails
24/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 495 PDF IconDetails
> More on Cipla Ltd Research Reports

Cipla Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.19% -1.76% -0.09% -1.00%
1 Month -7.84% -8.04% -1.70% -0.96%
3 Month -3.09% -5.25% 1.47% 0.86%
6 Month 2.34% 3.52% 4.85% 4.22%
1 Year -2.62% -3.01% 16.48% 15.99%
3 Year -20.47% -22.17% 16.55% 18.24%

Cipla Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 564.35
594.90
Week Low/High 564.35
594.90
Month Low/High 564.35
634.00
YEAR Low/High 479.00
663.00
All TIME Low/High 0.61
752.00

Quick Links for Cipla: