Dolat Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 505526
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE966A01022
|BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|10.64
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
10.64
|
HIGH
10.64
|
LOW
10.64
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dolat Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dolat Investments Ltd.
Dolat Investments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in trading and investment activities. Its trading and investment activities are carried out in India. The Company operates in three segments: shares and securities, commodities, and others. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Dolat Investments was incorporated in the year 1987.
Dolat Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|187
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.82
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
Announcement
-
-
Submission Of Results Of Postal Ballot (Including Voting Through Electronic Means) As Per The Requir
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 20
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Recording Of Unaudited Financial Results For 3Rd Quarter Ended Decem
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ending 31/12/2017
-
Dolat Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.94
|32.19
|-47.37
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|16.95
|32.21
|-47.38
|Total Expenses
|5.3
|32.23
|-83.56
|Operating Profit
|11.66
|-0.02
|58400
|Net Profit
|7.51
|0.01
|75000
|Equity Capital
|17.6
|17.6
|-
Dolat Investments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Global Infratech
|74.05
|0.00
|194.31
|Monarch Networth
|64.00
|0.00
|193.98
|Coral India Fin.
|38.65
|4.46
|192.86
|Dolat Investment
|10.64
|0.00
|187.26
|Inventure Grow.
|22.00
|4.51
|184.80
|STEL Holdings
|97.50
|-2.45
|179.98
|Oswal Agro Mills
|13.00
|1.80
|174.50
Dolat Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dolat Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|46.76%
|NA
|1.61%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|160.15%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|329.03%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|416.50%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.46%
Dolat Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.64
|
|10.64
|Week Low/High
|10.64
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|10.64
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.95
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|29.00
