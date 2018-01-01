JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dolat Investments Ltd

Dolat Investments Ltd.

BSE: 505526 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE966A01022
BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 10.64 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

10.64

 HIGH

10.64

 LOW

10.64
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dolat Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.64
VOLUME 9400
52-Week high 10.64
52-Week low 1.95
P/E 11.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 187
Buy Price 10.64
Buy Qty 3321613.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 10.64
CLOSE 10.64
VOLUME 9400
52-Week high 10.64
52-Week low 1.95
P/E 11.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 187
Buy Price 10.64
Buy Qty 3321613.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Dolat Investments Ltd.

Dolat Investments Ltd

Dolat Investments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in trading and investment activities. Its trading and investment activities are carried out in India. The Company operates in three segments: shares and securities, commodities, and others. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Dolat Investments was incorporated in the year 1987. The registered office of the company is...> More

Dolat Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   187
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.82
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dolat Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.94 32.19 -47.37
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 16.95 32.21 -47.38
Total Expenses 5.3 32.23 -83.56
Operating Profit 11.66 -0.02 58400
Net Profit 7.51 0.01 75000
Equity Capital 17.6 17.6 -
> More on Dolat Investments Ltd Financials Results

Dolat Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Global Infratech 74.05 0.00 194.31
Monarch Networth 64.00 0.00 193.98
Coral India Fin. 38.65 4.46 192.86
Dolat Investment 10.64 0.00 187.26
Inventure Grow. 22.00 4.51 184.80
STEL Holdings 97.50 -2.45 179.98
Oswal Agro Mills 13.00 1.80 174.50
> More on Dolat Investments Ltd Peer Group

Dolat Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.41
> More on Dolat Investments Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dolat Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.05% -0.81%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.56% -0.78%
3 Month 46.76% NA 1.61% 1.05%
6 Month 160.15% NA 4.99% 4.42%
1 Year 329.03% NA 16.65% 16.20%
3 Year 416.50% NA 16.71% 18.46%

Dolat Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.64
10.64
Week Low/High 10.64
11.00
Month Low/High 10.64
11.00
YEAR Low/High 1.95
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
29.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dolat Investments: