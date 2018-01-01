JUST IN
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 500124 Sector: Health care
NSE: DRREDDY ISIN Code: INE089A01023
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 2129.80 -0.65
(-0.03%)
OPEN

2150.00

 HIGH

2158.50

 LOW

2118.60
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 2133.40 3.50
(0.16%)
OPEN

2160.00

 HIGH

2163.70

 LOW

2122.00
OPEN 2150.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2130.45
VOLUME 17855
52-Week high 2893.80
52-Week low 1901.65
P/E 57.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35,333
Buy Price 2129.35
Buy Qty 61.00
Sell Price 2131.05
Sell Qty 2.00
About Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services &Active Ingredients Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) custom pharmac...> More

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35,333
EPS - TTM () [*S] 36.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 57.61
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   400.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 681.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3834.1 3723.2 2.98
Other Income 43 40.3 6.7
Total Income 3877.1 3763.5 3.02
Total Expenses 3041.4 2858.7 6.39
Operating Profit 835.7 904.8 -7.64
Net Profit 294.2 483.4 -39.14
Equity Capital 82.9 82.9 -
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Piramal Enterp. 2395.00 1.38 43181.85
Cadila Health. 380.25 -0.92 38926.19
Biocon 589.10 -0.93 35346.00
Dr Reddy's Labs 2129.80 -0.03 35333.38
Lupin 768.30 0.51 34734.84
Aurobindo Pharma 579.30 -2.22 33941.19
Divi's Lab. 1004.55 0.81 26665.78
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.76
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 29.27
Insurance 5.71
Mutual Funds 9.33
Indian Public 8.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.89
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
29/01 HDFC Securities Neutral 2508 PDF IconDetails
27/01 Equirus Securities Buy 2508 PDF IconDetails
06/02 Motilal Oswal Neutral 3142 PDF IconDetails
26/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 3323 PDF IconDetails
13/06 Motilal Oswal Neutral 3087 PDF IconDetails
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.41% -4.40% -0.10% -0.99%
1 Month -3.19% -2.75% -1.71% -0.96%
3 Month -5.58% -2.38% 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month -1.62% -1.35% 4.83% 4.23%
1 Year -21.69% -21.13% 16.47% 15.99%
3 Year -37.93% -38.48% 16.53% 18.25%

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2118.60
2158.50
Week Low/High 2090.35
2248.00
Month Low/High 2080.00
2266.00
YEAR Low/High 1901.65
2894.00
All TIME Low/High 3.83
4383.00

