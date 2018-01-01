You are here » Home
» Company
» Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 500124
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: DRREDDY
|ISIN Code: INE089A01023
|
BSE
LIVE
13:48 | 12 Mar
|
2129.80
|
-0.65
(-0.03%)
|
OPEN
2150.00
|
HIGH
2158.50
|
LOW
2118.60
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
2133.40
|
3.50
(0.16%)
|
OPEN
2160.00
|
HIGH
2163.70
|
LOW
2122.00
|OPEN
|2150.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2130.45
|VOLUME
|17855
|52-Week high
|2893.80
|52-Week low
|1901.65
|P/E
|57.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35,333
|Buy Price
|2129.35
|Buy Qty
|61.00
|Sell Price
|2131.05
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2160.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2129.90
|VOLUME
|300964
|52-Week high
|2893.80
|52-Week low
|1901.15
|P/E
|57.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35,333
|Buy Price
|2132.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|2133.40
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|2150.00
|CLOSE
|2130.45
|VOLUME
|17855
|52-Week high
|2893.80
|52-Week low
|1901.65
|P/E
|57.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35,333
|Buy Price
|2129.35
|Buy Qty
|61.00
|Sell Price
|2131.05
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2160.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2129.90
|VOLUME
|300964
|52-Week high
|2893.80
|52-Week low
|1901.15
|P/E
|57.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35333.38
|Buy Price
|2132.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|2133.40
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services &Active Ingredients Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) custom pharmac...> More
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3834.1
|3723.2
|2.98
|Other Income
|43
|40.3
|6.7
|Total Income
|3877.1
|3763.5
|3.02
|Total Expenses
|3041.4
|2858.7
|6.39
|Operating Profit
|835.7
|904.8
|-7.64
|Net Profit
|294.2
|483.4
|-39.14
|Equity Capital
|82.9
|82.9
| -
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Research Reports
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.41%
|-4.40%
|-0.10%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-3.19%
|-2.75%
|-1.71%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-5.58%
|-2.38%
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-1.62%
|-1.35%
|4.83%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-21.69%
|-21.13%
|16.47%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-37.93%
|-38.48%
|16.53%
|18.25%
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2118.60
|
|2158.50
|Week Low/High
|2090.35
|
|2248.00
|Month Low/High
|2080.00
|
|2266.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1901.65
|
|2894.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.83
|
|4383.00
Quick Links for Dr Reddys Laboratories: