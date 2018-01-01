You are here » Home
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500670
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GNFC
|ISIN Code: INE113A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
14:07 | 12 Mar
|
403.75
|
1.95
(0.49%)
|
OPEN
406.05
|
HIGH
412.70
|
LOW
396.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:52 | 12 Mar
|
401.45
|
-1.05
(-0.26%)
|
OPEN
410.00
|
HIGH
412.40
|
LOW
396.05
|OPEN
|406.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.80
|VOLUME
|223042
|52-Week high
|548.50
|52-Week low
|253.10
|P/E
|13.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,275
|Buy Price
|403.75
|Buy Qty
|46.00
|Sell Price
|404.65
|Sell Qty
|256.00
About Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd is one of the leading companies in the fertilizer industry in India. The company and distributes nitrogenous and phosphatic fertilizers like urea, ammonium nitro phosphate (ANP) and calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), and chemicals like ammonia, weak nitric acid, concentrated nitric acid, methanol, acetic acid, formic acid, aniline, toluene di-isocyanate ...> More
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.44%
|-7.79%
|-0.07%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-17.16%
|-15.80%
|-1.68%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-11.46%
|-13.69%
|1.49%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|22.44%
|20.28%
|4.87%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|55.95%
|53.55%
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|430.20%
|414.68%
|16.57%
|18.27%
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|396.00
|
|412.70
|Week Low/High
|396.00
|
|438.00
|Month Low/High
|396.00
|
|504.00
|YEAR Low/High
|253.10
|
|549.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.00
|
|549.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: