Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500670 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GNFC ISIN Code: INE113A01013
BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 403.75 1.95
(0.49%)
OPEN

406.05

 HIGH

412.70

 LOW

396.00
NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 401.45 -1.05
(-0.26%)
OPEN

410.00

 HIGH

412.40

 LOW

396.05
About Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd is one of the leading companies in the fertilizer industry in India. The company and distributes nitrogenous and phosphatic fertilizers like urea, ammonium nitro phosphate (ANP) and calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), and chemicals like ammonia, weak nitric acid, concentrated nitric acid, methanol, acetic acid, formic acid, aniline, toluene di-isocyanate ...> More

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,275
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.16
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 256.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1590.89 1137.51 39.86
Other Income 33.54 29.16 15.02
Total Income 1624.43 1166.67 39.24
Total Expenses 1162.6 934.36 24.43
Operating Profit 461.83 232.31 98.8
Net Profit 227.88 66.77 241.29
Equity Capital 155.42 155.42 -
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coromandel Inter 503.15 -1.38 14707.07
Chambal Fert. 156.30 1.89 6505.36
G N F C 403.75 0.49 6275.08
G S F C 121.65 1.42 4847.75
R C F 73.35 -2.52 4046.65
F A C T 58.80 2.80 3804.77
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.18
Banks/FIs 10.70
FIIs 9.68
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.43
Indian Public 25.11
Custodians 0.06
Other 8.84
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.44% -7.79% -0.07% -0.97%
1 Month -17.16% -15.80% -1.68% -0.94%
3 Month -11.46% -13.69% 1.49% 0.89%
6 Month 22.44% 20.28% 4.87% 4.25%
1 Year 55.95% 53.55% 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year 430.20% 414.68% 16.57% 18.27%

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 396.00
412.70
Week Low/High 396.00
438.00
Month Low/High 396.00
504.00
YEAR Low/High 253.10
549.00
All TIME Low/High 11.00
549.00

