Godrej Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500164
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GODREJIND
|ISIN Code: INE233A01035
|BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|538.15
|
-7.55
(-1.38%)
|
OPEN
548.95
|
HIGH
549.85
|
LOW
533.10
|NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|538.00
|
-9.00
(-1.65%)
|
OPEN
548.45
|
HIGH
549.95
|
LOW
532.20
About Godrej Industries Ltd.
Godrej Industries Ltd is a diversified Indian company with business interests ranging from chemicals, personal care, processed foods and beverages, animal feeds, poultry, rural retailing, pest management services, property development, agri-products to branded tea, confectionery and household insecticides. The company largely operates in the business of oleo-chemicals, edible oils, fats, processed...> More
Godrej Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18,098
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|175.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|47.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.26
News
Announcement
-
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On February 14 2018.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Godrej Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2458.48
|2139.27
|14.92
|Other Income
|178.04
|165.22
|7.76
|Total Income
|2636.52
|2304.49
|14.41
|Total Expenses
|2305.98
|1941.88
|18.75
|Operating Profit
|330.54
|362.61
|-8.84
|Net Profit
|130.91
|148.39
|-11.78
|Equity Capital
|33.63
|33.45
|-
Godrej Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pidilite Inds.
|890.50
|1.44
|45664.84
|Castrol India
|207.00
|1.37
|20474.78
|Godrej Inds.
|538.15
|-1.38
|18097.99
|Tata Chemicals
|683.00
|-0.59
|17400.11
|Aarti Inds.
|1153.00
|-0.97
|9468.44
|BASF India
|2067.00
|0.48
|8948.04
Godrej Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Godrej Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|-1.44%
|-0.06%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-2.50%
|-2.19%
|-1.67%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-8.64%
|-9.01%
|1.50%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-16.96%
|-14.90%
|4.87%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|9.19%
|12.34%
|16.51%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|59.26%
|62.66%
|16.58%
|18.24%
Godrej Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|533.10
|
|549.85
|Week Low/High
|533.10
|
|560.00
|Month Low/High
|532.05
|
|560.00
|YEAR Low/High
|474.00
|
|700.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.92
|
|700.00
