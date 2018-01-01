JUST IN
Godrej Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500164 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GODREJIND ISIN Code: INE233A01035
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 538.15 -7.55
(-1.38%)
OPEN

548.95

 HIGH

549.85

 LOW

533.10
NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 538.00 -9.00
(-1.65%)
OPEN

548.45

 HIGH

549.95

 LOW

532.20
OPEN 548.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 545.70
VOLUME 19769
52-Week high 699.70
52-Week low 474.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18,098
Buy Price 537.85
Buy Qty 104.00
Sell Price 538.15
Sell Qty 8.00
About Godrej Industries Ltd.

Godrej Industries Ltd

Godrej Industries Ltd is a diversified Indian company with business interests ranging from chemicals, personal care, processed foods and beverages, animal feeds, poultry, rural retailing, pest management services, property development, agri-products to branded tea, confectionery and household insecticides. The company largely operates in the business of oleo-chemicals, edible oils, fats, processed

Godrej Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18,098
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   175.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Godrej Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2458.48 2139.27 14.92
Other Income 178.04 165.22 7.76
Total Income 2636.52 2304.49 14.41
Total Expenses 2305.98 1941.88 18.75
Operating Profit 330.54 362.61 -8.84
Net Profit 130.91 148.39 -11.78
Equity Capital 33.63 33.45 -
Godrej Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pidilite Inds. 890.50 1.44 45664.84
Castrol India 207.00 1.37 20474.78
Godrej Inds. 538.15 -1.38 18097.99
Tata Chemicals 683.00 -0.59 17400.11
Aarti Inds. 1153.00 -0.97 9468.44
BASF India 2067.00 0.48 8948.04
Godrej Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.74
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 12.58
Insurance 2.81
Mutual Funds 1.44
Indian Public 6.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.19
Godrej Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.07% -1.44% -0.06% -1.00%
1 Month -2.50% -2.19% -1.67% -0.97%
3 Month -8.64% -9.01% 1.50% 0.86%
6 Month -16.96% -14.90% 4.87% 4.22%
1 Year 9.19% 12.34% 16.51% 15.98%
3 Year 59.26% 62.66% 16.58% 18.24%

Godrej Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 533.10
549.85
Week Low/High 533.10
560.00
Month Low/High 532.05
560.00
YEAR Low/High 474.00
700.00
All TIME Low/High 1.92
700.00

