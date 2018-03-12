You are here » Home
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 500183
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: HFCL
|ISIN Code: INE548A01028
|
BSE
LIVE
13:53 | 12 Mar
|
26.55
|
0.30
(1.14%)
|
OPEN
27.00
|
HIGH
27.30
|
LOW
26.40
|
NSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
26.60
|
0.35
(1.33%)
|
OPEN
26.75
|
HIGH
27.35
|
LOW
26.35
About Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd is one of the largest Telecom equipment suppliers of Transmission equipment, Terminal equipment, Access equipment and Fibre Optic Cable in India. The company is also providing Turnkey services to various operators and large multinationals operating in the country. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Salcete in Goa and New ...> More
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - Financial Results
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - Peer Group
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.45%
|-10.44%
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-13.24%
|-13.36%
|-1.67%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-9.85%
|-15.29%
|1.50%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-7.17%
|-0.56%
|4.88%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|101.29%
|100.00%
|16.51%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|70.74%
|65.73%
|16.58%
|18.35%
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.40
|
|27.30
|Week Low/High
|25.60
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|25.60
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.85
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.95
|
|2553.00
Quick Links for Himachal Futuristic Communications: