Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd is one of the largest Telecom equipment suppliers of Transmission equipment, Terminal equipment, Access equipment and Fibre Optic Cable in India. The company is also providing Turnkey services to various operators and large multinationals operating in the country. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Salcete in Goa and New ...> More