JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.

BSE: 500183 Sector: Telecom
NSE: HFCL ISIN Code: INE548A01028
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 26.55 0.30
(1.14%)
OPEN

27.00

 HIGH

27.30

 LOW

26.40
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 26.60 0.35
(1.33%)
OPEN

26.75

 HIGH

27.35

 LOW

26.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 27.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.25
VOLUME 815763
52-Week high 36.65
52-Week low 11.85
P/E 25.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,291
Buy Price 26.55
Buy Qty 5352.00
Sell Price 26.60
Sell Qty 3462.00
OPEN 27.00
CLOSE 26.25
VOLUME 815763
52-Week high 36.65
52-Week low 11.85
P/E 25.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,291
Buy Price 26.55
Buy Qty 5352.00
Sell Price 26.60
Sell Qty 3462.00

About Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd is one of the largest Telecom equipment suppliers of Transmission equipment, Terminal equipment, Access equipment and Fibre Optic Cable in India. The company is also providing Turnkey services to various operators and large multinationals operating in the country. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Salcete in Goa and New ...> More

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,291
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.78
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 714.42 412.24 73.3
Other Income 3.5 1.5 133.33
Total Income 717.92 413.74 73.52
Total Expenses 643.15 366.34 75.56
Operating Profit 74.77 47.4 57.74
Net Profit 45.48 24.81 83.31
Equity Capital 123.94 123.94 -
> More on Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd Financials Results

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharti Infra. 342.00 2.43 63256.66
ITI 111.80 0.36 7378.80
GTL Infra. 2.80 -9.97 3395.08
H F C L 26.55 1.14 3290.61
Goldst.Infratec. 194.15 -1.47 974.15
Astra Microwave 85.05 0.00 736.53
NELCO 159.80 2.57 364.66
> More on Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd Peer Group

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.30
Banks/FIs 3.62
FIIs 6.67
Insurance 0.04
Mutual Funds 0.13
Indian Public 29.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.57
> More on Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.45% -10.44% -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month -13.24% -13.36% -1.67% -0.87%
3 Month -9.85% -15.29% 1.50% 0.95%
6 Month -7.17% -0.56% 4.88% 4.32%
1 Year 101.29% 100.00% 16.51% 16.09%
3 Year 70.74% 65.73% 16.58% 18.35%

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.40
27.30
Week Low/High 25.60
30.00
Month Low/High 25.60
32.00
YEAR Low/High 11.85
37.00
All TIME Low/High 5.95
2553.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Himachal Futuristic Communications: