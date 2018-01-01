HEG Ltd.
|BSE: 509631
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: HEG
|ISIN Code: INE545A01016
|BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar
|2626.70
|
57.55
(2.24%)
|
OPEN
2612.00
|
HIGH
2639.80
|
LOW
2575.60
|NSE LIVE 14:44 | 12 Mar
|2595.00
|
19.35
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
2648.00
|
HIGH
2648.00
|
LOW
2575.00
About HEG Ltd.
HEG Ltd is a leading graphite electrode manufacturer in India. The company engaged in manufacturing graphite electrodes and a captive power generation. The company has the largest integrated graphite plant in South Asia & Middle East, located at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh. The company produces two grades of graphite electrodes, High Power and Ultra High Power, which are manufactured according ...> More
HEG Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,496
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|110.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|244.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.75
News
-
23 stocks from BSE500 gain over 10% during current week in weak market
-
HEG erases three-week loss in two days by surging 37% ahead of board meet
-
HEG surges ahead of board meet for interim dividend, share buyback
-
BSE Smallcap index up 2% after falling 11% in past two weeks
-
60 stocks that doubled your money since Budget 2017; HEG up 1500%
HEG Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|842.71
|242.07
|248.13
|Other Income
|5.3
|1.49
|255.7
|Total Income
|848.01
|243.56
|248.17
|Total Expenses
|285.2
|213.11
|33.83
|Operating Profit
|562.81
|30.45
|1748.31
|Net Profit
|342.11
|-3.51
|9846.72
|Equity Capital
|39.96
|39.96
|-
HEG Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cummins India
|776.95
|-0.24
|21537.05
|Thermax
|1154.90
|0.42
|13760.63
|Graphite India
|669.65
|3.93
|13084.96
|HEG
|2626.70
|2.24
|10496.29
|Carborundum Uni.
|343.95
|-0.82
|6497.22
|Grindwell Norton
|502.95
|-2.40
|5568.66
|Kirloskar Oil
|361.00
|0.67
|5220.06
HEG Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
HEG Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|-6.34%
|0.33%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-12.69%
|-10.51%
|-1.29%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|33.87%
|34.46%
|1.90%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|274.36%
|266.09%
|5.29%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|1087.21%
|1080.89%
|16.97%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|1076.84%
|1079.81%
|17.03%
|18.62%
HEG Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2575.60
|
|2639.80
|Week Low/High
|2431.45
|
|2790.00
|Month Low/High
|2431.45
|
|3095.00
|YEAR Low/High
|201.00
|
|3147.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.50
|
|3147.00
