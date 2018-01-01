JUST IN
HEG Ltd.

BSE: 509631 Sector: Engineering
NSE: HEG ISIN Code: INE545A01016
BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar 2626.70 57.55
(2.24%)
OPEN

2612.00

 HIGH

2639.80

 LOW

2575.60
NSE LIVE 14:44 | 12 Mar 2595.00 19.35
(0.75%)
OPEN

2648.00

 HIGH

2648.00

 LOW

2575.00
About HEG Ltd.

HEG Ltd

HEG Ltd is a leading graphite electrode manufacturer in India. The company engaged in manufacturing graphite electrodes and a captive power generation. The company has the largest integrated graphite plant in South Asia & Middle East, located at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh. The company produces two grades of graphite electrodes, High Power and Ultra High Power, which are manufactured according ...> More

HEG Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,496
EPS - TTM () [*S] 110.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 244.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

HEG Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 842.71 242.07 248.13
Other Income 5.3 1.49 255.7
Total Income 848.01 243.56 248.17
Total Expenses 285.2 213.11 33.83
Operating Profit 562.81 30.45 1748.31
Net Profit 342.11 -3.51 9846.72
Equity Capital 39.96 39.96 -
HEG Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cummins India 776.95 -0.24 21537.05
Thermax 1154.90 0.42 13760.63
Graphite India 669.65 3.93 13084.96
HEG 2626.70 2.24 10496.29
Carborundum Uni. 343.95 -0.82 6497.22
Grindwell Norton 502.95 -2.40 5568.66
Kirloskar Oil 361.00 0.67 5220.06
HEG Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.04
Banks/FIs 0.88
FIIs 3.09
Insurance 9.56
Mutual Funds 1.53
Indian Public 13.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.41
HEG Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.89% -6.34% 0.33% -0.68%
1 Month -12.69% -10.51% -1.29% -0.65%
3 Month 33.87% 34.46% 1.90% 1.18%
6 Month 274.36% 266.09% 5.29% 4.55%
1 Year 1087.21% 1080.89% 16.97% 16.36%
3 Year 1076.84% 1079.81% 17.03% 18.62%

HEG Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2575.60
2639.80
Week Low/High 2431.45
2790.00
Month Low/High 2431.45
3095.00
YEAR Low/High 201.00
3147.00
All TIME Low/High 7.50
3147.00

