You are here » Home
» Company
» Hindalco Industries Ltd
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500440
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: HINDALCO
|ISIN Code: INE038A01020
|
BSE
LIVE
14:05 | 12 Mar
|
225.00
|
5.15
(2.34%)
|
OPEN
219.50
|
HIGH
226.15
|
LOW
217.40
|
NSE
LIVE
13:50 | 12 Mar
|
225.30
|
5.10
(2.32%)
|
OPEN
220.05
|
HIGH
225.45
|
LOW
217.40
|OPEN
|219.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|219.85
|VOLUME
|313427
|52-Week high
|283.95
|52-Week low
|179.55
|P/E
|28.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50,513
|Buy Price
|224.95
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|225.10
|Sell Qty
|1148.00
|OPEN
|220.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|220.20
|VOLUME
|6496428
|52-Week high
|284.00
|52-Week low
|179.35
|P/E
|28.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50,513
|Buy Price
|225.15
|Buy Qty
|309.00
|Sell Price
|225.30
|Sell Qty
|3154.00
|OPEN
|219.50
|CLOSE
|219.85
|VOLUME
|313427
|52-Week high
|283.95
|52-Week low
|179.55
|P/E
|28.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50,513
|Buy Price
|224.95
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|225.10
|Sell Qty
|1148.00
|OPEN
|220.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|220.20
|VOLUME
|6496428
|52-Week high
|284.00
|52-Week low
|179.35
|P/E
|28.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50512.50
|Buy Price
|225.15
|Buy Qty
|309.00
|Sell Price
|225.30
|Sell Qty
|3154.00
About Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Hindalco Industries Ltd
Hindalco Industries Ltd is one of the leading producers of aluminium and copper. The company's aluminium units across the globe encompass the entire gamut of operations from bauxite mining alumina refining and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling extrusions foils along with captive power plants and coal mines. Their copper unit Birla Copper produces copper cathodes continuous cast copper rods ...> More
Hindalco Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindalco Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindalco Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11022.81
|9313.56
|18.35
|Other Income
|300.95
|220.14
|36.71
|Total Income
|11323.76
|9533.7
|18.78
|Total Expenses
|9826.37
|8128.34
|20.89
|Operating Profit
|1497.39
|1405.36
|6.55
|Net Profit
|377.14
|320.56
|17.65
|Equity Capital
|222.86
|205.01
| -
Hindalco Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Hindalco Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hindalco Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Hindalco Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|-6.44%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-7.58%
|-7.47%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-5.12%
|-6.01%
|1.46%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-10.39%
|-9.72%
|4.84%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|19.97%
|19.08%
|16.47%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|66.85%
|60.01%
|16.54%
|18.29%
Hindalco Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|217.40
|
|226.15
|Week Low/High
|217.40
|
|237.00
|Month Low/High
|217.40
|
|257.00
|YEAR Low/High
|179.55
|
|284.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.58
|
|284.00
Quick Links for Hindalco Industries: