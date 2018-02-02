JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hindalco Industries Ltd

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500440 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: HINDALCO ISIN Code: INE038A01020
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 225.00 5.15
(2.34%)
OPEN

219.50

 HIGH

226.15

 LOW

217.40
NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 225.30 5.10
(2.32%)
OPEN

220.05

 HIGH

225.45

 LOW

217.40
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 219.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 219.85
VOLUME 313427
52-Week high 283.95
52-Week low 179.55
P/E 28.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 50,513
Buy Price 224.95
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 225.10
Sell Qty 1148.00
OPEN 219.50
CLOSE 219.85
VOLUME 313427
52-Week high 283.95
52-Week low 179.55
P/E 28.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 50,513
Buy Price 224.95
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 225.10
Sell Qty 1148.00

About Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Hindalco Industries Ltd is one of the leading producers of aluminium and copper. The company's aluminium units across the globe encompass the entire gamut of operations from bauxite mining alumina refining and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling extrusions foils along with captive power plants and coal mines. Their copper unit Birla Copper produces copper cathodes continuous cast copper rods ...> More

Hindalco Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   50,513
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.55
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 215.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hindalco Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11022.81 9313.56 18.35
Other Income 300.95 220.14 36.71
Total Income 11323.76 9533.7 18.78
Total Expenses 9826.37 8128.34 20.89
Operating Profit 1497.39 1405.36 6.55
Net Profit 377.14 320.56 17.65
Equity Capital 222.86 205.01 -
> More on Hindalco Industries Ltd Financials Results

Hindalco Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Zinc 312.00 -0.68 131829.36
Hindalco Inds. 225.00 2.34 50512.50
Natl. Aluminium 62.70 0.32 12119.41
Hind.Copper 63.60 0.00 5884.40
Tinplate Co. 204.40 0.71 2139.45
> More on Hindalco Industries Ltd Peer Group

Hindalco Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.67
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 29.72
Insurance 7.68
Mutual Funds 8.77
Indian Public 5.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.23
> More on Hindalco Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hindalco Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/06 Centrum Broking Buy 195 PDF IconDetails
10/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 187 PDF IconDetails
10/05 Edelweiss Securities Buy 187 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 172 PDF IconDetails
14/11 Centrum Broking Buy 172 PDF IconDetails
> More on Hindalco Industries Ltd Research Reports

Hindalco Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.13% -6.44% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month -7.58% -7.47% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -5.12% -6.01% 1.46% 0.90%
6 Month -10.39% -9.72% 4.84% 4.26%
1 Year 19.97% 19.08% 16.47% 16.03%
3 Year 66.85% 60.01% 16.54% 18.29%

Hindalco Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 217.40
226.15
Week Low/High 217.40
237.00
Month Low/High 217.40
257.00
YEAR Low/High 179.55
284.00
All TIME Low/High 2.58
284.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hindalco Industries: