I G Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500199 Sector: Industrials
NSE: IGPL ISIN Code: INE204A01010
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 658.00 3.35
(0.51%)
OPEN

672.00

 HIGH

672.00

 LOW

658.00
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 660.00 3.85
(0.59%)
OPEN

667.95

 HIGH

670.00

 LOW

654.00
OPEN 672.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 654.65
VOLUME 1497
52-Week high 840.00
52-Week low 328.00
P/E 14.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,026
Buy Price 658.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 660.60
Sell Qty 25.00
About I G Petrochemicals Ltd.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd

I G Petrochemicals (IGPL) was incorporated in Oct.'88. The company was promoted by Mysore Petrochemicals (MPCL) together with its associate companies in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. It is lead by S S Dhanuka, the Chairman. IGPL came out with a public issue of 1.06 cr equity shares at par aggregating Rs 10.61 cr in Sep'91. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to ...> More

I G Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,026
EPS - TTM () [*S] 45.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 147.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

I G Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 294.58 237.69 23.93
Other Income 1.09 0.85 28.24
Total Income 295.67 238.54 23.95
Total Expenses 223.17 200.24 11.45
Operating Profit 72.5 38.29 89.34
Net Profit 40.45 23.13 74.88
Equity Capital 30.8 30.8 -
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GHCL 265.40 -0.62 2585.53
Advance. Enzyme. 221.05 3.05 2468.02
Tide Water Oil 6235.40 -0.18 2169.92
I G Petrochems 658.00 0.51 2025.98
Thirumalai Chem. 1855.65 0.40 1900.19
Balaji Amines 578.25 0.39 1873.53
Elantas Beck 2020.00 0.12 1601.86
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.22
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 1.82
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 20.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.39
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.02% -3.56% -0.04% -0.94%
1 Month -14.76% -12.12% -1.65% -0.90%
3 Month -10.91% -13.77% 1.52% 0.92%
6 Month 25.88% 28.55% 4.90% 4.28%
1 Year 90.42% 90.48% 16.54% 16.06%
3 Year 1046.34% 1259.42% 16.60% 18.31%

I G Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 658.00
672.00
Week Low/High 627.95
688.00
Month Low/High 627.95
791.00
YEAR Low/High 328.00
840.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
840.00

