I G Petrochemicals Ltd

I G Petrochemicals (IGPL) was incorporated in Oct.'88. The company was promoted by Mysore Petrochemicals (MPCL) together with its associate companies in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. It is lead by S S Dhanuka, the Chairman. IGPL came out with a public issue of 1.06 cr equity shares at par aggregating Rs 10.61 cr in Sep'91. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to ...> More