I G Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500199
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: IGPL
|ISIN Code: INE204A01010
|BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar
|658.00
|
3.35
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
672.00
|
HIGH
672.00
|
LOW
658.00
|NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|660.00
|
3.85
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
667.95
|
HIGH
670.00
|
LOW
654.00
About I G Petrochemicals Ltd.
I G Petrochemicals (IGPL) was incorporated in Oct.'88. The company was promoted by Mysore Petrochemicals (MPCL) together with its associate companies in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. It is lead by S S Dhanuka, the Chairman. IGPL came out with a public issue of 1.06 cr equity shares at par aggregating Rs 10.61 cr in Sep'91. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to ...> More
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,026
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|45.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|147.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.46
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement For Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|294.58
|237.69
|23.93
|Other Income
|1.09
|0.85
|28.24
|Total Income
|295.67
|238.54
|23.95
|Total Expenses
|223.17
|200.24
|11.45
|Operating Profit
|72.5
|38.29
|89.34
|Net Profit
|40.45
|23.13
|74.88
|Equity Capital
|30.8
|30.8
|-
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GHCL
|265.40
|-0.62
|2585.53
|Advance. Enzyme.
|221.05
|3.05
|2468.02
|Tide Water Oil
|6235.40
|-0.18
|2169.92
|I G Petrochems
|658.00
|0.51
|2025.98
|Thirumalai Chem.
|1855.65
|0.40
|1900.19
|Balaji Amines
|578.25
|0.39
|1873.53
|Elantas Beck
|2020.00
|0.12
|1601.86
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|-3.56%
|-0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-14.76%
|-12.12%
|-1.65%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-10.91%
|-13.77%
|1.52%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|25.88%
|28.55%
|4.90%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|90.42%
|90.48%
|16.54%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|1046.34%
|1259.42%
|16.60%
|18.31%
I G Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|658.00
|
|672.00
|Week Low/High
|627.95
|
|688.00
|Month Low/High
|627.95
|
|791.00
|YEAR Low/High
|328.00
|
|840.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|840.00
