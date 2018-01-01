JUST IN
Infosys Ltd.

BSE: 500209 Sector: IT
NSE: INFY ISIN Code: INE009A01021
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 1184.15 20.75
(1.78%)
OPEN

1170.30

 HIGH

1191.85

 LOW

1170.30
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 1183.00 19.60
(1.68%)
OPEN

1176.00

 HIGH

1191.85

 LOW

1171.75
About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys Ltd

Infosys Ltd is a global technology services firm that defines designs and delivers information technology (IT)-enabled business solutions to their clients. The company provides end-to-end business solutions that leverage technology for their clients including technical consulting design development product engineering maintenance systems integration package-enabled consulting and implementation an...> More

Infosys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   258,633
EPS - TTM () [*S] 74.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.81
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   260.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Oct 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 276.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Infosys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17794 17273 3.02
Other Income 962 820 17.32
Total Income 18756 18093 3.66
Total Expenses 12977 12506 3.77
Operating Profit 5779 5587 3.44
Net Profit 5129 3708 38.32
Equity Capital 1088 1144 -
Infosys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCS 3057.60 0.76 585316.35
Infosys 1184.15 1.78 258632.58
HCL Technologies 969.10 2.59 134918.10
Wipro 289.70 1.58 131051.59
Tech Mahindra 623.80 0.75 61108.70
Infosys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.90
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 35.00
Insurance 11.32
Mutual Funds 10.13
Indian Public 10.18
Custodians 0.49
Other 19.67
Infosys Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
26/12 HDFC Securities Buy 1039 PDF IconDetails
28/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 913 PDF IconDetails
22/08 Reliance Securities Buy 874 PDF IconDetails
20/08 HDFC Securities Neutral 923 PDF IconDetails
18/08 Reliance Securities Buy 923 PDF IconDetails
Infosys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.69% 1.92% -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month 7.28% 6.66% -1.67% -0.95%
3 Month 17.12% 18.08% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 33.98% 33.78% 4.88% 4.23%
1 Year 16.08% 16.95% 16.51% 16.00%
3 Year 6.79% 8.03% 16.58% 18.26%

Infosys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1170.30
1191.85
Week Low/High 1129.85
1191.85
Month Low/High 1091.70
1191.85
YEAR Low/High 861.50
1220.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
1278.00

