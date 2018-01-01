Infosys Ltd.
|BSE: 500209
|Sector: IT
|NSE: INFY
|ISIN Code: INE009A01021
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|1184.15
|
20.75
(1.78%)
|
OPEN
1170.30
|
HIGH
1191.85
|
LOW
1170.30
|NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|1183.00
|
19.60
(1.68%)
|
OPEN
1176.00
|
HIGH
1191.85
|
LOW
1171.75
|OPEN
|1170.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1163.40
|VOLUME
|252428
|52-Week high
|1220.00
|52-Week low
|861.50
|P/E
|15.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|258,633
|Buy Price
|1184.15
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|1184.65
|Sell Qty
|71.00
|OPEN
|1176.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1163.40
|VOLUME
|2391692
|52-Week high
|1221.05
|52-Week low
|860.00
|P/E
|15.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|258,633
|Buy Price
|1182.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1182.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|1170.30
|CLOSE
|1163.40
|VOLUME
|252428
|52-Week high
|1220.00
|52-Week low
|861.50
|P/E
|15.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|258,633
|Buy Price
|1184.15
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|1184.65
|Sell Qty
|71.00
|OPEN
|1176.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1163.40
|VOLUME
|2391692
|52-Week high
|1221.05
|52-Week low
|860.00
|P/E
|15.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|258632.58
|Buy Price
|1182.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1182.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
About Infosys Ltd.
Infosys Ltd is a global technology services firm that defines designs and delivers information technology (IT)-enabled business solutions to their clients. The company provides end-to-end business solutions that leverage technology for their clients including technical consulting design development product engineering maintenance systems integration package-enabled consulting and implementation an...> More
Infosys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|258,633
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|74.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.81
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|260.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Oct 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.80
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|276.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.29
News
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
-
Infosys unveils technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis for employees
-
Infosys grants nearly 2 mn stock units to Salil Parekh, other key officials
-
Infosys, Income Tax officials under CBI scanner for 'role' in I-T fraud
-
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Infosys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17794
|17273
|3.02
|Other Income
|962
|820
|17.32
|Total Income
|18756
|18093
|3.66
|Total Expenses
|12977
|12506
|3.77
|Operating Profit
|5779
|5587
|3.44
|Net Profit
|5129
|3708
|38.32
|Equity Capital
|1088
|1144
|-
Infosys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TCS
|3057.60
|0.76
|585316.35
|Infosys
|1184.15
|1.78
|258632.58
|HCL Technologies
|969.10
|2.59
|134918.10
|Wipro
|289.70
|1.58
|131051.59
|Tech Mahindra
|623.80
|0.75
|61108.70
Infosys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Infosys Ltd - Research Reports
Infosys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.69%
|1.92%
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|7.28%
|6.66%
|-1.67%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|17.12%
|18.08%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|33.98%
|33.78%
|4.88%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|16.08%
|16.95%
|16.51%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|6.79%
|8.03%
|16.58%
|18.26%
Infosys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1170.30
|
|1191.85
|Week Low/High
|1129.85
|
|1191.85
|Month Low/High
|1091.70
|
|1191.85
|YEAR Low/High
|861.50
|
|1220.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|1278.00
Quick Links for Infosys:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices