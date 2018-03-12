JUST IN
Mawana Sugars Ltd.

BSE: 523371 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: MAWANASUG ISIN Code: INE636A01039
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 51.25 3.60
(7.56%)
OPEN

48.00

 HIGH

51.80

 LOW

45.85
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 50.95 3.35
(7.04%)
OPEN

47.60

 HIGH

51.85

 LOW

45.60
About Mawana Sugars Ltd.

Mawana Sugars Ltd

SIEL Ltd (formerly Shriram Industrial Enterprises (SIEL)), a part of the Siddharth Shriram group, is a well-diversified company having presence in Chlor-Alkali(Caustic Soda and its by-products), Sugar and Edible Oils. The company is also into manufacture of Stable Bleaching Powder, Soap, providing consultancy services. SIEL's Chlor Alkali plant is located at Rajpura, near Patiala in Punjab.

Mawana Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   200
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 92.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mawana Sugars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 360.14 256.42 40.45
Other Income 1.02 338.44 -99.7
Total Income 361.16 594.86 -39.29
Total Expenses 323.09 217.03 48.87
Operating Profit 38.07 377.83 -89.92
Net Profit 18.71 306.74 -93.9
Equity Capital 39.12 39.12 -
Mawana Sugars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Uttam Sug.Mills 90.90 3.53 346.69
KCP Sugar &Inds. 25.35 1.60 287.47
Sakthi Sugars 16.95 -1.17 201.45
Mawana Sugars 51.25 7.56 200.49
Ugar Sugar Works 17.60 -1.40 198.00
Magadh Sugar 137.45 1.29 138.41
Ponni Sug.Erode 155.05 -2.15 133.34
Mawana Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.49
Banks/FIs 1.21
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.75
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 21.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.27
Mawana Sugars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.89% -12.38% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.21% -21.07% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -41.66% -49.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -62.84% -63.49% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -42.67% -41.37% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 509.39% 499.41% 17.24% 19.02%

Mawana Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.85
51.80
Week Low/High 45.00
58.00
Month Low/High 45.00
68.00
YEAR Low/High 45.00
145.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
232.00

