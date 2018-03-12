Mawana Sugars Ltd.
|BSE: 523371
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: MAWANASUG
|ISIN Code: INE636A01039
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|51.25
|
3.60
(7.56%)
|
OPEN
48.00
|
HIGH
51.80
|
LOW
45.85
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|50.95
|
3.35
(7.04%)
|
OPEN
47.60
|
HIGH
51.85
|
LOW
45.60
|OPEN
|48.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.65
|VOLUME
|45929
|52-Week high
|144.90
|52-Week low
|45.00
|P/E
|1.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|200
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|51.25
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|47.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.60
|VOLUME
|439389
|52-Week high
|144.80
|52-Week low
|45.20
|P/E
|1.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|200
|Buy Price
|50.80
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|50.95
|Sell Qty
|575.00
|OPEN
|48.00
|CLOSE
|47.65
|VOLUME
|45929
|52-Week high
|144.90
|52-Week low
|45.00
|P/E
|1.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|200
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|51.25
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|47.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.60
|VOLUME
|439389
|52-Week high
|144.80
|52-Week low
|45.20
|P/E
|1.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|200.49
|Buy Price
|50.80
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|50.95
|Sell Qty
|575.00
About Mawana Sugars Ltd.
SIEL Ltd (formerly Shriram Industrial Enterprises (SIEL)), a part of the Siddharth Shriram group, is a well-diversified company having presence in Chlor-Alkali(Caustic Soda and its by-products), Sugar and Edible Oils. The company is also into manufacture of Stable Bleaching Powder, Soap, providing consultancy services. SIEL's Chlor Alkali plant is located at Rajpura, near Patiala in Punjab. Th...> More
Mawana Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|200
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|31.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|92.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
News
Announcement
-
Submission Of Information Regarding ShareholderS Notice And Remote E-Voting For The Purpose Of Ext
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
-
-
Mawana Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|360.14
|256.42
|40.45
|Other Income
|1.02
|338.44
|-99.7
|Total Income
|361.16
|594.86
|-39.29
|Total Expenses
|323.09
|217.03
|48.87
|Operating Profit
|38.07
|377.83
|-89.92
|Net Profit
|18.71
|306.74
|-93.9
|Equity Capital
|39.12
|39.12
|-
Mawana Sugars Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Uttam Sug.Mills
|90.90
|3.53
|346.69
|KCP Sugar &Inds.
|25.35
|1.60
|287.47
|Sakthi Sugars
|16.95
|-1.17
|201.45
|Mawana Sugars
|51.25
|7.56
|200.49
|Ugar Sugar Works
|17.60
|-1.40
|198.00
|Magadh Sugar
|137.45
|1.29
|138.41
|Ponni Sug.Erode
|155.05
|-2.15
|133.34
Mawana Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mawana Sugars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.89%
|-12.38%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.21%
|-21.07%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-41.66%
|-49.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-62.84%
|-63.49%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-42.67%
|-41.37%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|509.39%
|499.41%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mawana Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.85
|
|51.80
|Week Low/High
|45.00
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|45.00
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.00
|
|145.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|232.00
Quick Links for Mawana Sugars:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices