National Aluminium Company Ltd.
|BSE: 532234
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: NATIONALUM
|ISIN Code: INE139A01034
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
63.85
1.35
(2.16%)
OPEN
62.65
HIGH
64.00
LOW
62.00
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
63.85
1.35
(2.16%)
OPEN
63.05
HIGH
64.10
LOW
62.00
About National Aluminium Company Ltd.
National Aluminium Company Ltd
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a public sector enterprise of the Government of India was incorporated in 7th January of the year 1981. A Navratna status company is Asia's largest integrated aluminium complex, encompassing bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting and casting, power generation, rail and port operations in both domestic and also export. Commissioned during 19...> More
National Aluminium Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
National Aluminium Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on National Aluminium Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2388.82
|1988.13
|20.15
|Other Income
|878.08
|75.85
|1057.65
|Total Income
|3266.9
|2063.98
|58.28
|Total Expenses
|2045.11
|1740.02
|17.53
|Operating Profit
|1221.79
|323.96
|277.14
|Net Profit
|721.78
|143.92
|401.51
|Equity Capital
|966.46
|966.46
| -
National Aluminium Company Ltd - Peer Group
National Aluminium Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
National Aluminium Company Ltd - Research Reports
National Aluminium Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|-5.13%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.92%
|-13.13%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.24%
|-18.61%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.90%
|-21.27%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.79%
|-9.56%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|34.42%
|31.24%
|17.24%
|19.01%
National Aluminium Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.00
|
|64.00
|Week Low/High
|60.75
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|60.75
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.75
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.69
|
|141.00
