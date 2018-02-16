JUST IN
National Aluminium Company Ltd.

BSE: 532234 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: NATIONALUM ISIN Code: INE139A01034
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 63.85 1.35
(2.16%)
OPEN

62.65

 HIGH

64.00

 LOW

62.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 63.85 1.35
(2.16%)
OPEN

63.05

 HIGH

64.10

 LOW

62.00
OPEN 62.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 62.50
VOLUME 772290
52-Week high 97.65
52-Week low 60.75
P/E 15.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12,342
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 63.85
Sell Qty 10989.00
About National Aluminium Company Ltd.

National Aluminium Company Ltd

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a public sector enterprise of the Government of India was incorporated in 7th January of the year 1981. A Navratna status company is Asia's largest integrated aluminium complex, encompassing bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting and casting, power generation, rail and port operations in both domestic and also export. Commissioned during 19...

National Aluminium Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,342
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.13
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   94.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 4.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

National Aluminium Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2388.82 1988.13 20.15
Other Income 878.08 75.85 1057.65
Total Income 3266.9 2063.98 58.28
Total Expenses 2045.11 1740.02 17.53
Operating Profit 1221.79 323.96 277.14
Net Profit 721.78 143.92 401.51
Equity Capital 966.46 966.46 -
National Aluminium Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Zinc 318.95 1.53 134765.94
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 3.32 50995.18
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 2.16 12341.69
Hind.Copper 64.80 1.89 5995.43
Tinplate Co. 206.65 1.82 2163.01
Gravita India 156.45 -0.57 1074.81
National Aluminium Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.20
Banks/FIs 12.72
FIIs 7.13
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.96
Indian Public 3.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.98
National Aluminium Company Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
24/11 Reliance Securities Buy 82 PDF IconDetails
National Aluminium Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.16% -5.13% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.92% -13.13% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.24% -18.61% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.90% -21.27% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.79% -9.56% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 34.42% 31.24% 17.24% 19.01%

National Aluminium Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.00
64.00
Week Low/High 60.75
67.00
Month Low/High 60.75
79.00
YEAR Low/High 60.75
98.00
All TIME Low/High 3.69
141.00

