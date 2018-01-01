Oil Country Tubular Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'85, Oil Country Tubular (OCTL) was promoted by United Steel Allied Industries, K Suryanarayana and their associates. T S Sethurathnam is the Chairman and K Suryanarayana is the Managing Director. OCTL has a plant to manufacture the complete range of drill pipes, production tubings and casing pipes with a capacity of 25,000 tpa. It came out with a rights issue in May '92 to...> More