Oil Country Tubular Ltd.
|BSE: 500313
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: OILCOUNTUB
|ISIN Code: INE591A01010
|
BSE
LIVE
13:31 | 12 Mar
|
36.85
|
-0.85
(-2.25%)
|
OPEN
37.90
|
HIGH
37.90
|
LOW
36.70
|
NSE
LIVE
13:46 | 12 Mar
|
37.50
|
-0.35
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
38.00
|
HIGH
38.40
|
LOW
36.75
About Oil Country Tubular Ltd.
Oil Country Tubular Ltd
Incorporated in Feb.'85, Oil Country Tubular (OCTL) was promoted by United Steel Allied Industries, K Suryanarayana and their associates. T S Sethurathnam is the Chairman and K Suryanarayana is the Managing Director.
OCTL has a plant to manufacture the complete range of drill pipes, production tubings and casing pipes with a capacity of 25,000 tpa. It came out with a rights issue in May '92 to...> More
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.29
|3.77
|-65.78
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.09
|-77.78
|Total Income
|1.3
|3.86
|-66.32
|Total Expenses
|3.58
|5.42
|-33.95
|Operating Profit
|-2.27
|-1.57
|-44.59
|Net Profit
|-10.3
|-11.43
|9.89
|Equity Capital
|44.29
|44.29
| -
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - Peer Group
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.34%
|-11.56%
|-0.04%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-18.29%
|-16.48%
|-1.66%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-28.93%
|-22.52%
|1.52%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-22.91%
|-17.94%
|4.89%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-18.47%
|-18.74%
|16.53%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|11.33%
|11.28%
|16.60%
|18.23%
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.70
|
|37.90
|Week Low/High
|36.60
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|36.60
|
|48.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.60
|
|67.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|145.00
