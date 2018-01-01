JUST IN
Oil Country Tubular Ltd.

BSE: 500313 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: OILCOUNTUB ISIN Code: INE591A01010
BSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar 36.85 -0.85
(-2.25%)
OPEN

37.90

 HIGH

37.90

 LOW

36.70
NSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 37.50 -0.35
(-0.92%)
OPEN

38.00

 HIGH

38.40

 LOW

36.75
About Oil Country Tubular Ltd.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'85, Oil Country Tubular (OCTL) was promoted by United Steel Allied Industries, K Suryanarayana and their associates. T S Sethurathnam is the Chairman and K Suryanarayana is the Managing Director. OCTL has a plant to manufacture the complete range of drill pipes, production tubings and casing pipes with a capacity of 25,000 tpa. It came out with a rights issue in May '92 to...> More

Oil Country Tubular Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   163
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 May 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oil Country Tubular Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.29 3.77 -65.78
Other Income 0.02 0.09 -77.78
Total Income 1.3 3.86 -66.32
Total Expenses 3.58 5.42 -33.95
Operating Profit -2.27 -1.57 -44.59
Net Profit -10.3 -11.43 9.89
Equity Capital 44.29 44.29 -
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manaksia Steels 27.50 -4.01 180.13
Electrotherm(I) 136.40 0.66 173.77
ISMT 11.22 -4.83 164.37
Oil Country 36.85 -2.25 163.21
JTL Infra 159.00 -0.63 159.16
MSP Steel & Pow. 17.80 -2.20 156.82
Natl. Steel&Agro 31.30 -0.48 139.29
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.22
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 22.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.31
Oil Country Tubular Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.34% -11.56% -0.04% -1.01%
1 Month -18.29% -16.48% -1.66% -0.97%
3 Month -28.93% -22.52% 1.52% 0.85%
6 Month -22.91% -17.94% 4.89% 4.21%
1 Year -18.47% -18.74% 16.53% 15.98%
3 Year 11.33% 11.28% 16.60% 18.23%

Oil Country Tubular Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.70
37.90
Week Low/High 36.60
42.00
Month Low/High 36.60
48.00
YEAR Low/High 36.60
67.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
145.00

