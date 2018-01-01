JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.

BSE: 500459 Sector: Consumer
NSE: PGHH ISIN Code: INE179A01014
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 9402.00 23.85
(0.25%)
OPEN

9378.00

 HIGH

9428.45

 LOW

9359.00
NSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 9419.70 17.00
(0.18%)
OPEN

9402.70

 HIGH

9446.95

 LOW

9349.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9378.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9378.15
VOLUME 86
52-Week high 9899.85
52-Week low 6667.95
P/E 71.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,519
Buy Price 9402.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 9423.95
Sell Qty 4.00
OPEN 9378.00
CLOSE 9378.15
VOLUME 86
52-Week high 9899.85
52-Week low 6667.95
P/E 71.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,519
Buy Price 9402.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 9423.95
Sell Qty 4.00

About Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (P&G) is one of India's fastest growing Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Companies that has in its portfolio P&G's billion dollar brands such as Vicks & Whisper, both the brands comes under the business division of Feminine Care and Health Care. Procter & Gamble was incorporated on 20th July 1964 at Mumbai; it has four regional offices and one plan...> More

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,519
EPS - TTM () [*S] 130.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 71.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   270.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 4.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 205.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 45.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 704.16 643.24 9.47
Other Income 7.09 20.81 -65.93
Total Income 711.25 664.05 7.11
Total Expenses 493.93 414.64 19.12
Operating Profit 217.32 249.41 -12.87
Net Profit 131.24 150.62 -12.87
Equity Capital 32.46 32.46 -
> More on Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Financials Results

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Britannia Inds. 4889.95 1.02 58703.85
Dabur India 328.00 0.37 57777.20
Marico 309.00 0.52 39885.72
P & G Hygiene 9402.00 0.25 30518.89
Colgate-Palm. 1042.10 0.27 28345.12
GlaxoSmith C H L 6620.00 0.33 27843.72
Emami 1077.00 -0.62 24447.90
> More on Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Peer Group

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.64
Banks/FIs 1.64
FIIs 3.76
Insurance 2.54
Mutual Funds 5.43
Indian Public 11.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.10
> More on Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
15/06 Equirus Securities Overweight 8015 PDF IconDetails
25/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 6402 PDF IconDetails
13/04 Angel Broking Accumulate 6521 PDF IconDetails
> More on Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Research Reports

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.72% 0.06% -0.11% -0.94%
1 Month 0.56% 1.18% -1.72% -0.90%
3 Month -1.64% -3.10% 1.45% 0.92%
6 Month 12.82% 13.31% 4.82% 4.28%
1 Year 38.94% 37.80% 16.45% 16.06%
3 Year 29.46% 34.76% 16.52% 18.31%

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9359.00
9428.45
Week Low/High 9183.75
9500.00
Month Low/High 9163.75
9500.00
YEAR Low/High 6667.95
9900.00
All TIME Low/High 75.56
9900.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: