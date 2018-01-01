Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.
|BSE: 500459
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: PGHH
|ISIN Code: INE179A01014
About Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (P&G) is one of India's fastest growing Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Companies that has in its portfolio P&G's billion dollar brands such as Vicks & Whisper, both the brands comes under the business division of Feminine Care and Health Care. Procter & Gamble was incorporated on 20th July 1964 at Mumbai; it has four regional offices and one plan...> More
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30,519
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|130.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|71.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|270.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|4.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|205.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|45.82
News
-
Procter and Gamble to continue reducing digital advertisement waste
-
P&G's new India chief, Madhusudhan Gopalan, faces a sales challenge
-
Procter & Gamble Q3 net dips 13% to Rs 1.31 bn on increased investment
-
-
P&G Sept qtr net surges 11% to Rs 115 cr on higher income, lower expenses
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|704.16
|643.24
|9.47
|Other Income
|7.09
|20.81
|-65.93
|Total Income
|711.25
|664.05
|7.11
|Total Expenses
|493.93
|414.64
|19.12
|Operating Profit
|217.32
|249.41
|-12.87
|Net Profit
|131.24
|150.62
|-12.87
|Equity Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|-
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Britannia Inds.
|4889.95
|1.02
|58703.85
|Dabur India
|328.00
|0.37
|57777.20
|Marico
|309.00
|0.52
|39885.72
|P & G Hygiene
|9402.00
|0.25
|30518.89
|Colgate-Palm.
|1042.10
|0.27
|28345.12
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6620.00
|0.33
|27843.72
|Emami
|1077.00
|-0.62
|24447.90
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|15/06
|Equirus Securities
|Overweight
|8015
|Details
|25/04
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|6402
|Details
|13/04
|Angel Broking
|Accumulate
|6521
|Details
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.72%
|0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|0.56%
|1.18%
|-1.72%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-1.64%
|-3.10%
|1.45%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|12.82%
|13.31%
|4.82%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|38.94%
|37.80%
|16.45%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|29.46%
|34.76%
|16.52%
|18.31%
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9359.00
|
|9428.45
|Week Low/High
|9183.75
|
|9500.00
|Month Low/High
|9163.75
|
|9500.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6667.95
|
|9900.00
|All TIME Low/High
|75.56
|
|9900.00
