You are here » Home
» Company
» Phillips Carbon Black Ltd
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.
|BSE: 506590
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PHILIPCARB
|ISIN Code: INE602A01015
|
BSE
LIVE
14:37 | 12 Mar
|
1033.90
|
6.10
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
1040.10
|
HIGH
1049.95
|
LOW
1027.80
|
NSE
LIVE
14:23 | 12 Mar
|
1030.85
|
2.25
(0.22%)
|
OPEN
1045.00
|
HIGH
1050.05
|
LOW
1025.10
|OPEN
|1040.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1027.80
|VOLUME
|15924
|52-Week high
|1594.90
|52-Week low
|280.15
|P/E
|19.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,564
|Buy Price
|1032.15
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|1034.15
|Sell Qty
|37.00
|OPEN
|1045.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1028.60
|VOLUME
|82946
|52-Week high
|1594.00
|52-Week low
|280.15
|P/E
|19.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,564
|Buy Price
|1030.50
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|1031.55
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|1040.10
|CLOSE
|1027.80
|VOLUME
|15924
|52-Week high
|1594.90
|52-Week low
|280.15
|P/E
|19.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,564
|Buy Price
|1032.15
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|1034.15
|Sell Qty
|37.00
|OPEN
|1045.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1028.60
|VOLUME
|82946
|52-Week high
|1594.00
|52-Week low
|280.15
|P/E
|19.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3563.85
|Buy Price
|1030.50
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|1031.55
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd
Philips Carbon Black (PCBL), a member of RP Goenka Group was incorporated on March 30, 1960 and is a leading manufacturer of various grades of carbon black in India. Columbian Chemical Corporation, US, a leading international producer of rubber blacks is the Technical Collaborator of the company.
Carbon Black which is an main raw material in the production of automotive trye is produced using c...> More
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Phillips Carbon Black Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|612.4
|485.47
|26.15
|Other Income
|3.55
|2.02
|75.74
|Total Income
|615.95
|487.49
|26.35
|Total Expenses
|515.45
|420.73
|22.51
|Operating Profit
|100.5
|66.76
|50.54
|Net Profit
|56.59
|14.88
|280.31
|Equity Capital
|34.47
|34.47
| -
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - Peer Group
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.76%
|-12.30%
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-10.75%
|-6.40%
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|8.20%
|9.35%
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|29.16%
|28.71%
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|267.15%
|261.26%
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|746.76%
|725.01%
|16.71%
|18.41%
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1027.80
|
|1049.95
|Week Low/High
|1013.65
|
|1170.00
|Month Low/High
|1013.65
|
|1268.00
|YEAR Low/High
|280.15
|
|1595.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.55
|
|1595.00
Quick Links for Phillips Carbon Black: