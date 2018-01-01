JUST IN
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

BSE: 506590 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PHILIPCARB ISIN Code: INE602A01015
BSE LIVE 14:37 | 12 Mar 1033.90 6.10
(0.59%)
OPEN

1040.10

 HIGH

1049.95

 LOW

1027.80
NSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar 1030.85 2.25
(0.22%)
OPEN

1045.00

 HIGH

1050.05

 LOW

1025.10
About Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd

Philips Carbon Black (PCBL), a member of RP Goenka Group was incorporated on March 30, 1960 and is a leading manufacturer of various grades of carbon black in India. Columbian Chemical Corporation, US, a leading international producer of rubber blacks is the Technical Collaborator of the company. Carbon Black which is an main raw material in the production of automotive trye is produced using c...> More

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,564
EPS - TTM () [*S] 53.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.58
Book Value / Share () [*S] 362.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 612.4 485.47 26.15
Other Income 3.55 2.02 75.74
Total Income 615.95 487.49 26.35
Total Expenses 515.45 420.73 22.51
Operating Profit 100.5 66.76 50.54
Net Profit 56.59 14.88 280.31
Equity Capital 34.47 34.47 -
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Linde India 485.70 2.22 4142.05
S H Kelkar & Co. 273.20 -0.09 3951.02
Navin Fluo.Intl. 795.00 -0.93 3923.32
Phillips Carbon 1033.90 0.59 3563.85
Sharda Cropchem 383.05 -1.39 3455.88
Deepak Nitrite 235.80 -0.36 3216.31
NOCIL 192.30 -1.26 3161.03
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.56
Banks/FIs 0.40
FIIs 14.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.74
Indian Public 19.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.60
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.76% -12.30% 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -10.75% -6.40% -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month 8.20% 9.35% 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 29.16% 28.71% 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 267.15% 261.26% 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year 746.76% 725.01% 16.71% 18.41%

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1027.80
1049.95
Week Low/High 1013.65
1170.00
Month Low/High 1013.65
1268.00
YEAR Low/High 280.15
1595.00
All TIME Low/High 5.55
1595.00

